DocChief Launches Free Fundraising Readiness Platform to Help Startups Prepare for Investment and Due Diligence

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DocChief offers free plan to provide startups with investor-ready data rooms, document organization, diligence tracking, and governance reviews.

If we can help founders spend less time chasing documents and more time building their businesses, we've accomplished our mission.” — Marjan Tabari, DocChief CEO & Founder

BOSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocChief , the AI-powered diligence and virtual data room platform built for startups, investors, accelerators, legal teams, and acquirers, today announced the launch of its free fundraising readiness platform designed to help founders organize their companies before engaging investors, strategic partners, or potential acquirers.The new offering provides startups with access to tools traditionally reserved for venture-backed companies and enterprise transactions, including fundraising readiness assessments, investor-ready data rooms, document organization, diligence tracking, and governance reviews.The launch comes at a time when founders face increasing pressure to demonstrate operational readiness long before funding decisions are made. While many startups focus on product development and customer acquisition, funding rounds frequently stall during due diligence due to incomplete documentation, governance issues, outdated cap tables, missing agreements, or disorganized investor materials.DocChief was created to address those challenges.Founded by entrepreneur, attorney, compliance executive, and startup advisor Marjan Tabari , DocChief was developed after years spent working alongside founders, investors, accelerators, and venture-backed companies navigating complex fundraising and diligence processes. Throughout her career, Tabari has advised and mentored hundreds of startups through organizations including Harvard Innovation Labs, MassChallenge, MIT Enterprise Forum, and the Center for Women & Enterprise. She previously served as Chief Compliance Officer at fintech company Traive, where she helped scale governance and compliance infrastructure in preparation for growth and institutional investment. Earlier in her career, she worked as a legal advisor in Dubai and managed international contracts for one of the Middle East's largest telecommunications providers. Those experiences revealed a recurring problem: many promising companies were failing to secure investment opportunities not because of their vision or market potential, but because they were unprepared for the diligence process."Over the years, I've watched incredible founders lose momentum, delay financing, or miss opportunities simply because they weren't organized for investor review," said Marjan Tabari, Founder and CEO of DocChief. "The diligence process is often where fundraising conversations break down. Investors may love the product and believe in the team, but when documentation is incomplete, governance records are missing, or critical information can't be produced quickly, confidence erodes."“At IA Global Ventures , we review hundreds of startups every year, and one of the biggest reasons promising companies struggle to secure funding is a lack of diligence readiness,” said Nikos Iatropoulos, Founder and Managing Partner of IA Global Ventures. “We invested in DocChief because it solves a problem we've experienced firsthand. As fundraising becomes more competitive, investors are placing greater emphasis on execution, transparency, and operational maturity. Founders who can demonstrate readiness from day one are significantly more likely to attract capital and close faster. Marjan and her team have built more than a data room—they've created a platform that helps startups become investable before they ever enter the room.”DocChief enables startups to upload company records and receive an automated fundraising readiness assessment that identifies potential diligence concerns before investors find them. The platform flags missing corporate records, unsigned agreements, governance gaps, cap table inconsistencies, incomplete compliance documentation, and other issues that frequently delay or derail financings. The platform also leverages artificial intelligence to map relationships across people, entities, investors, subsidiaries, affiliates, and contracts, helping founders and investors better understand ownership structures and corporate relationships throughout the diligence process.According to DocChief, the platform was intentionally designed to serve multiple stakeholders within the startup ecosystem. For founders, it's a readiness platform. For accelerators, it's a way to standardize application review and company preparedness. For venture capital firms, it's a consistent framework for evaluating opportunities. For legal teams, it's a dramatically more efficient way to manage diligence and transaction workflows.Key platform capabilities include:• AI-powered fundraising readiness assessments• Secure investor and M&A virtual data rooms• Automated document intake and organization• Corporate governance and compliance reviews• Cap table analysis and ownership verification• Entity and relationship mapping across documents• Source-linked diligence reporting• Audit trails and investor engagement tracking• Granular permissions and document security controls• Fundraising, M&A, and legal diligence workflow managementAs fundraising markets become increasingly competitive, investors are placing greater emphasis on execution, transparency, and operational maturity. DocChief believes founders who prepare for diligence before entering fundraising conversations will be significantly better positioned to attract capital and accelerate closing timelines.DocChief's free fundraising readiness platform is available immediately to startups worldwide.About DocChiefDocChief is an AI-powered diligence and virtual data room platform built for startups, investors, accelerators, legal teams, and acquirers. The platform helps organizations standardize fundraising readiness, diligence review, transaction management, and secure document collaboration through automated workflows, AI-powered analysis, and source-linked reporting.About IA Global VenturesIA Global Ventures (IAGV) is a venture capital firm and startup ecosystem builder focused on identifying, investing in, and accelerating high-growth companies across emerging technologies and innovation-driven industries. Through its global network of investors, operators, corporate partners, accelerators, and founders, IAGV supports entrepreneurs from early-stage development through growth and scale.

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