Cadaviz Marks its Presence in the U.S. – 10+ States. One Clear Choice

Cadaviz - World's Most Advanced Virtual Dissection Table

Immersive Inc. Enters U.S. Market with Momentum: Institutions Onboarded Across MS, ID, FL, MA, IL, CA, TX, IA & More – Now Available on the TIPS Purchasing Coop

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immersivevision Technology, Inc., the U.S.-incorporated subsidiary of Immersivevision Technology Pvt. Ltd., today announced the full-scale commercial rollout of Cadaviz, the world's most advanced virtual dissection table in the USA across American educational and healthcare institutions. The announcement marks a decisive step in the company's aggressive growth strategy for North America, following proven dominance in Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, the Philippines, and India.Incorporated as a 100% subsidiary in the United States in 2025, Immersivevision Technology, Inc. has wasted no time making its mark. Within its first year of U.S. operations, Cadaviz has emerged as the preferred virtual anatomy platform for institutions that demand the best excellence, and the adoption numbers prove it.Rising U.S. Adoption: 10+ StatesLeading schools, colleges, and training centres from coast to coast across 10+ states have already selected Cadaviz as their anatomy and physiology learning platform of choice.Notably, a number of these institutions had previously been operating competing virtual dissection solutions. After evaluating the market, each made the deliberate switch to Cadaviz, recognising its superior anatomical accuracy, multi-user collaboration capabilities, deeper clinical content library, and a total cost of ownership that outperforms competitors. When institutions compare, Cadaviz wins.Now on TIPS: Procurement Just Got EffortlessCadaviz is now formally on the TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) Purchasing COOP, one of the most widely used cooperative purchasing programs in the United States. This milestone enables TIPS partner institutions to procure Cadaviz directly through the COOP, bypassing the time-consuming RFP process entirely."The Cadaviz Virtual Dissection Table is now available through the TIPS Purchasing COOP, allowing partner institutions to purchase this amazing technology directly through the COOP without having to deal with the rigors of an RFP Process. The team at TIPS was amazing to work with and their support is greatly appreciated!" — Steven King, President, Immersivevision Inc.For procurement officers, department heads, and simulation directors, this means faster decisions, simpler paperwork, and immediate access to the most powerful anatomy learning platform in the world.What Makes Cadaviz the Clear Choice?Cadaviz is not just a virtual dissection tool; it is a comprehensive anatomical learning ecosystem built for the demands of modern medical education. Key features include:› Photorealistic 3D Human Anatomy: Clinically accurate, layered dissection across all major body systems.› Multi-User Collaboration: Entire classrooms can dissect, annotate, and explore simultaneously.› Multi-Disciplinary Coverage: Designed for pre-med, nursing, radiology, surgical training, and allied health programs.› No Cadaveric Logistics: Zero procurement, storage, or disposal challenges, pure learning.› Proven Global Track Record: Deployed at institutions worldwide (across 11 countries), with measurable improvements in student outcomes.Global Pedigree. Local Commitment.Cadaviz's parent company, Immersivevision Technology Pvt. Ltd., has spent years building the world's most trusted virtual dissection platform. With deployments in over 11 countries and a product line that has delivered 80% year-over-year revenue growth, the global foundation is unshakeable. Immersivevision Inc. brings that expertise and that momentum directly to American campuses.The U.S. operations include a dedicated US-based field sales team, a North American distributor network, and a rapid deployment program designed to get institutions live in weeks, not months.Request a U.S. DemoImmersive Inc. is actively partnering with simulation centers, medical schools, community colleges, high schools, and healthcare training facilities across the United States. Administrators, educators, and procurement professionals are invited to:› Schedule a Demo: https://immersivelabz.com/contact-us/ About Immersivevision Inc. / Immersivevision TechnologyImmersivevision Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Immersivevision Technology Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in virtual anatomy and medical simulation technology. Headquartered in the County of Sussex, Delaware, Immersivevision Inc. serves educational institutions and healthcare training centers across North America with Cadaviz, the world's most advanced virtual dissection table. With an installed base spanning Italy, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, the Philippines, India, and now the United States, Immersivevision Technology is on a mission to make world-class anatomy education universally accessible.Learn more about the virtual dissection table USA — https://immersivelabz.com/cadaviz-us/

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