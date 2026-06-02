Data Science Salaries Reached $114K in 2026 in Western Europe, New Qubit Labs Data Reveals

Data Science Talent Hubs and Salary

A new study reveals that Western Europe leads in salary levels for data science talent. Eastern European countries, offer salaries that are up to 57% lower.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Data Science 2026 Report from Qubit Labs reveals that Western and Eastern Europe remain key hubs for data science talent, but with significant disparities in compensation levels. Germany and the United Kingdom offer the highest salaries in the region, with annual salaries of up to $114,000. In Eastern Europe, data science salaries are approximately 40–57% lower, depending on the role. The largest gap is observed at the junior data analyst level, at around 57%.Market OverviewThe report underscores that Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands represent the strongest data science markets in Western Europe in terms of talent concentration and compensation levels. Key demand drivers include Industry 4.0, digitalization, rapid growth of AI and ML, significant investment in emerging technologies, and the rise of advanced analytics.In Eastern Europe, the data science talent pool exceeds 100,000 professionals and continues to grow steadily, driven by AI adoption, digital transformation, and sustained investment in analytics and technology initiatives. This region is the best destination for securing offshore data science professionals due to a unique combination of strong technical proficiency and cost-effective rates.Seniority BreakdownIn Western Europe, junior data scientists in the UK earn the highest salaries of any data science role, at around $65,000 annually. In contrast, junior professionals in Bulgaria earn up to $34,000. Mid-level data scientists earn $96,000 in Germany compared with $48,000 in Bulgaria. Senior-level talent is most highly compensated in Germany, where experienced specialists earn between $91,200 and $114,000 annually, depending on the role.In Eastern Europe, the overall salary range for senior experts is $48,000–$84,000. Bulgaria is one of the highest-paying markets, outpacing regional leaders such as Poland and Romania.Regional DifferencesFindings show a significant pay gap between Western and Eastern European countries, making the latter a top choice for companies seeking to hire top-tier talent and optimize their resources.Germany leads in the growth of demand for data scientists and data engineers, as reflected in their pay levels. Junior specialists earn $60,000 to $64,800, whereas experienced professionals earn $95,000 to $114,000 annually.In the UK, junior data scientists and engineers earn $57,000-$65,000 annually, whereas their senior colleagues earn $98,000-$110,000 annually.In Poland, data scientists and data engineers are also the top-paying roles. Junior specialists earn $30,000- $36,000. Senior-level experts earn $52,000-$58,000 annually. Average salaries across levels are approximately 47% lower compared to Western Europe.In Bulgaria, in addition to data scientists and data engineers, business intelligence analysts are also in high demand. While the entry-level pay ranges from $29,500 to 30,000, senior talent across all three roles earns $84,000 annually.Tech founders, CEOs, HR professionals, and decision-makers can leverage this data-driven market overview to benchmark salaries across four key roles and eight talent markets and build more effective hiring strategies. Download the full report for detailed compensation insights and market analysis.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a leading IT staff augmentation company that finds niche talent for Fortune 100 companies and startups. The company offers end-to-end solutions, covering sourcing, HR management, payroll, and team scaling. The scope of services includes building dedicated teams, establishing R&D centers, providing IT and AI staff augmentation services, and recruiting deep tech talent. Qubit Labs stands out for its transparent pricing, personalized approach, and a strong pipeline of technically skilled candidates.

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