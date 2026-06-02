Air Compressor Industry on Track to Hit $46.2 Billion by 2031 | Atlas Copco, Sulzer Lead Global Share

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Air compressor market size by Type (Portable, and Stationary), Technology (Reciprocating, Rotary, and Centrifugal), and Lubrication Type (Oiled, and Oil-free): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031”. According to the report, the global air compressor market was valued at $28,362.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $46,145.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global air compressor market is driven by factors such as energy-efficient compressors, a rise in demand for air compressors in different industries, a surge in applications in the food and beverage industries, and an increase in applications of portable air compressors. However, the increase in rental demand for air compressors restricts sales and purchases of new air compressors, thereby reducing the industry’s growth. Additionally, the implementation of the oil-free and oil-filled compressor segments under operational needs for the sector is anticipated to create new market potential prospects during the forecast period.Download Sample Report @Covid-19 ScenarioDue to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the air compressor market faced a downturn.However, as the global situation started to improve, the demand for air compressors was restored. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the air compressor market.The stationary segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the stationary segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global air compressor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in high-capacity air compressor requirements in manufacturing and other industries. However, the portable segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing demand for portable air compressors for the mining industry.The rotary segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on technology, the rotary segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air compressor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rising demand for the different sector such as food & beverage, industrial and others. However, the centrifugal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rising requirement for centrifugal air compressors in oil refineries, and natural gas processing plants.The oiled segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on lubrication type, the oiled segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global air compressor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the ease of availability of different capacity products. However, the oil-free segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the increasing demand for oil-free air compressors in a variety of industries including food & beverage and the medical industry.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air compressor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rising automation and industrialization in developing countries such as India, Japan, China, and others. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rising industrial growth in different sectors of manufacturing, food & beverage, and other industries in the region.Leading Market Players: –ATLAS COPCO ABEBARA CORPORATIONELGI EQUIPMENT LTD.INGERSOLL RAND INC.KIRLOSKAR PNEUMATIC COMPANY LIMITEDKOBE STEEL LTD.MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.SULLAIRSULZER LTD.VMACThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global air compressor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports:Assembly Automation Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/assembly-automation-market-A37214 Bandsaw Machines Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bandsaw-machines-market-A10037 Underground Mining Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underground-mining-market-A10694 Atmospheric Water Generator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atmospheric-water-generator-market-A17057 Commercial Metal Plating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-metal-plating-equipment-market-A323555 Commercial Heating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-heating-equipment-market-A323554 Diaphragm Valve Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diaphragm-valve-market-A15145 Anchoring And Fixing Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anchoring-and-fixing-market-A236102 About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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