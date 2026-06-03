New Report Challenges Long-Held Assumptions About Motherhood and Leadership

The Maternal Strengths Report by Mothered Media

Mothers reported growth across every leadership capability measured after becoming mothers, with the largest increases tied to operational leadership skills.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research report published by Mothered Media suggests motherhood may be one of the most overlooked leadership development experiences in today’s workforce.According to The Maternal Strengths Report , mothers reported increases across all 12 leadership capabilities measured after becoming mothers, including time management (+123%), strategic energy allocation (+100%), negotiation (+83%), communication (+60%), and prioritization (+56%).The findings challenge a long-standing workplace narrative that motherhood diminishes professional capability, ambition, or leadership potential.Instead, the data suggests many mothers perceive significant growth in the exact capabilities companies say they value most in leaders: navigating complexity, prioritizing under pressure, communicating effectively, managing conflict, building trust, and adapting quickly in high-responsibility environments.One of the report’s most unexpected findings was where the largest increases occurred.While respondents did report increased empathy and resilience after becoming mothers, the most dramatic reported growth was tied to operational and executive-function capabilities, particularly time management, energy allocation, communication, negotiation, conflict management, and prioritization.The findings suggest motherhood may shape not only emotional capacity, but also how many women lead, execute, adapt, and make decisions under pressure.“This report started with a simple question,” said Alexa Starks, CEO of Mothered Media. “What if we’ve been measuring motherhood through the wrong lens entirely? For years, the conversation has focused almost exclusively on what motherhood costs women professionally, rather than what is gained.”The report argues that the future of work may depend in part on organizations’ ability to rethink how leadership potential is recognized, developed, and supported through major life transitions like motherhood.The full report is available at:About Mothered MediaMothered Media is a global research, media, and advocacy platform exploring how motherhood transforms leadership, work, identity, and culture.

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