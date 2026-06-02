Governor Braun Announces Indiana-Founded Merrell Bros. Plans $16.5M Expansion in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced that Merrell Bros. Inc., an environmental services company specializing in sustainable biosolids management, plans to expand its headquarters operations in Kokomo, creating 35 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.

“Across the state, Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses like Merrell Bros. are thriving. Indiana ranks top five nationally for small business survival, highlighting the work ethic and resiliency of Hoosiers. Merrell Bros. was founded right here more than 40 years ago and continues to invest and create new, good-paying jobs in Howard County while serving customers across the country.” – Governor Mike Braun





Merrell Bros. will invest $16.5 million to expand its long-standing Kokomo facility and fleet of equipment, constructing and equipping a 40,000-square-foot expansion that will more than double its manufacturing and administrative office footprint. The increased space will allow the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities to deliver state-of-the-art biosolids treatment technologies to the industry. This expansion enables Merrell Bros. to meet increasing demand from municipalities, industries and agricultural operations nationwide.





Merrell Bros., established in 1982, plans to begin construction this year and is actively hiring. New positions include senior accountants, engineers, fabricators, CAD designers, project managers and operations staff with average wages more than 50% higher than the Howard County average.





“We are grateful to our state and local partners for their ongoing commitment to investing in our community. This support enables us to grow our operations and serve customers across the country from our home base in Howard County. Although Merrell Bros. has a national presence, our foundation is here, and we appreciate the support that allows us to continue expanding locally. We look forward to the next phase of growth and the opportunities ahead.” – Karson Merrell, CFO of Merrell Bros.





Merrell Bros. provides tailored and sustainable solutions to manage waste responsibly and efficiently, offering comprehensive services including transportation, dewatering and cleaning, land application, farm drainage and more. The company specializes in transforming waste into valuable resources, with seven US-patented systems that help create cleaner, greener outcomes. In addition to its Kokomo headquarters, Merrell Bros. also hosts offices in Florida and Texas and disposal solutions operations in Indianapolis and Warsaw, Indiana, employing more than 200 skilled professionals and serving 39 states.





“Merrell Bros. has been a valued part of the Howard County business community for decades, and we’re proud to see their continued growth right here at home. Their continued expansion is a strong reflection of the kind of environment that exists in Howard County and across Indiana, where innovation, investment, and long-term success are supported.” – Lori Dukes, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance





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