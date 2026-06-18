The Dog Patch Launches Mobile Dog Grooming Service in Brandon, Florida

The Dog Patch is a Brandon, Florida pet care company offering grooming, boarding, daycare, transportation, and mobile grooming services. The Dog Patch mobile grooming trailer is fully equipped to provide personalized grooming services in a comfortable and controlled environment. The Dog Patch introduces its new mobile dog grooming service, bringing professional pet grooming directly to homes throughout Brandon, Florida.

The Dog Patch introduces mobile dog grooming in Brandon, Florida, offering convenient at-home grooming services tailored to pets' comfort and wellness.

Our goal is to make grooming easier and more comfortable for both pets and their owners. We provide individualized care in a familiar environment that helps many dogs feel more relaxed.” — Spokesperson, The Dog Patch

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dog Patch, a Brandon-based pet care company offering grooming, boarding, daycare, and transportation services, has announced the launch of its new mobile dog grooming service designed to bring professional pet grooming directly to customers’ homes.The new service expands the company’s commitment to providing convenient and accessible pet care solutions for local families while helping reduce the stress often associated with traditional grooming appointments.As demand continues to grow for flexible pet care options, mobile grooming services have become increasingly popular among busy pet owners, senior households, and families with dogs that experience anxiety during transportation or group grooming visits.The Dog Patch’s mobile grooming unit is fully equipped to provide bathing, hair trimming, nail clipping, ear cleaning, coat brushing, and overall hygiene maintenance in a controlled and comfortable environment tailored to each pet’s needs.By offering one-on-one appointments, the company aims to create a calmer grooming experience while maintaining professional cleanliness, safety standards, and individualized attention throughout every session.The new mobile grooming service is expected to support pet owners across Brandon and nearby areas through flexible scheduling and at-home convenience, eliminating the need for transportation to grooming facilities.The Dog Patch’s mobile grooming service is also available to pet owners in surrounding communities, including Lithia, FishHawk, Riverview, Apollo Beach, and the South Shore area. By expanding service coverage beyond Brandon, the company aims to provide convenient access to professional at-home grooming for families throughout the region while helping pets receive personalized care in a familiar and comfortable environment.The service is particularly beneficial for puppies, senior dogs, and pets that may feel overwhelmed in unfamiliar environments or around multiple animals during traditional grooming appointments.In addition to convenience, The Dog Patch continues to emphasize pet wellness through customized grooming care adapted to different breeds, coat conditions, and grooming requirements. The company focuses on helping pets maintain healthy coats, improved hygiene, and overall comfort through consistent professional grooming practices.The launch reflects The Dog Patch’s continued efforts to adapt to the evolving needs of modern pet owners while expanding personalized pet care services throughout the Brandon community.ABOUT THE DOG PATCH:The Dog Patch is a Brandon, Florida-based pet care company offering professional grooming, boarding, daycare, transportation, and personalized pet services. The company focuses on providing safe, comfortable, and convenient care solutions designed to support the health and well-being of pets.

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