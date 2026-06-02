Indiana is Open for Business: May’s Jobs and Wages Wins

INDIANAPOLIS (May 29, 2026) – Governor Mike Braun is concluding another month of major jobs and wages wins for the state. In May, Governor Braun celebrated planned growth and investment by Eli Lilly and Company, Corteva and Merrell Bros. Inc. that will create high-skilled, high-wage job opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come.

The following major announcements were made in May 2026.

Eli Lilly and Company commits another $4.5B investment to Indiana manufacturing





On May 6, Gov. Braun joined Eli Lilly and Company Chair and CEO David A. Ricks to celebrate a major milestone at its LEAP Innovation District campus in Lebanon, cutting the ribbon on the company’s new Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies facility, its first dedicated space for genetic medicine manufacturing.





The company also announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in two of its three Lebanon sites – Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies and Lilly Lebanon API – to further expand its production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and genetic medicine. Lilly, which celebrated 150 years of operating in Indiana in May, has now committed to investing more than $21 billion in the state since 2020.





This investment further solidifies Indiana’s position as a global leader in life sciences, advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Indiana lands Corteva’s new crop protection headquarters





Corteva selected Indiana to be the global headquarters of its new market-leading crop protection and nature-inspired technologies company, which will be established following the company’s planned separation into two public companies later this year. The state beat multiple other states vying for the new headquarters, ensuring Corteva’s long-term presence in Indiana and strengthening the state’s agritech workforce and innovation that are helping farmers globally solve some of their toughest challenges.





This is a major win for Governor Braun’s work to make Indiana America’s life sciences epicenter, building on his previously announced $1 billion investment in agricultural and life sciences with the goal of creating 100,000 high wage jobs over 10 years and making Indiana the premier U.S. destination where human therapeutics, animal health, agritech, biotechnology, and environmental innovation flow together along the vital, anchored pathway of private-sector excellence.

Indiana-based Merrell Bros. plans multi-million-dollar headquarters expansion in Howard County





Merrell Bros. Inc., an Indiana-founded environmental services company, is growing again in Kokomo. The company, which specializes in sustainable biosolids management, will invest $16.5 million to expand its long-standing Kokomo facility, adding a 40,000-square-foot expansion that will more than double its footprint. This will allow the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities and state-of-the-art biosolids treatment solutions, creating 35 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.





The success of Merrell Bros. Inc. is a strong reflection of Indiana’s healthy business environment where innovation, investment, and long-term success are supported.

About the Indiana Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce David J. Adams.





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