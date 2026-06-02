USA to Exit Home World Cup at Group Stage, Behind Australia and Türkiye in New Forecast

Algorithm running 10,000 tournament sim has co-host nation finishing fourth in Group D and failing to advance, with Australia and Türkiye topping the section

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States is forecast to exit the 2026 World Cup at the group stage as co-hosts, finishing behind Australia, Türkiye and even Paraguay in their group, according to a new algorithmic forecast based on 10,000 tournament simulations.The Betminer forecast, available at worldcup.betminer.co.uk , has the USMNT finishing fourth in Group D and failing to qualify for the Round of 32. Australia is forecast to win the group, Türkiye to finish second, and Paraguay to take the third-place qualification slot ahead of the United States.The forecast was produced by Exquisite Media using a hybrid Elo and proprietary signal model. Across 10,000 simulations of the full 104-match tournament, the USMNT failed to reach the knockout rounds in a clear majority of scenarios.David Shaw, who built the system, said the home-nation finding was one of the most counter-intuitive in the forecast but consistent with the underlying numbers. "The USMNT is priced as a top-15 team in most outright markets. The model has them ranked outside the top 20 in terms of win probability for the tournament. The gap is partly a market premium on the host nation, and partly the model being more cautious about a squad that has been good in friendlies but untested against tournament-strength opposition over a full tournament cycle."The Group D forecast has Australia winning the group on the back of one of the strongest defensive structures in the field. Türkiye are rated second on attacking output, with Paraguay edging the USMNT for the best-third qualification slot on goal difference across the simulations.Shaw said the host nation premium worked in both directions. "Hosting the World Cup historically delivers a measurable bump to a team's performance. The model bakes in a home advantage adjustment for the US group games. Even with that adjustment, the squad's underlying signals do not support a confident group qualification. If the model is wrong, it is wrong in the direction of expecting more from Australia and Türkiye than the market does, not in the direction of being harsh on the US."The forecast also has Mexico, the other host nation in Group A, qualifying in second place behind South Korea. Canada is in Group B and qualifies in second behind Switzerland. Of the three host nations, only Mexico and Canada reach the knockouts in the consensus simulation.The full forecast, including the predicted finishing order for every group and the win probabilities for all 48 teams, is available at worldcup.betminer.co.uk.About BetminerBetminer is a football prediction and analytics service that combines international Elo ratings with a proprietary signal layer derived from years of in-season prediction work. The 2026 World Cup forecast at worldcup.betminer.co.uk is the first tournament-scale application of the Betminer Algorithm. The full methodology, including the hybrid model design and the calibration approach, is available on the project's methodology page.About the modelThe 2026 World Cup forecast was produced by running 10,000 complete tournament simulations through a hybrid Elo + Betminer signal model. Every match in every round, including extra time and penalties where applicable, was sampled from a probability distribution rather than picked deterministically. The results aggregated across all 10,000 simulations provide a probability for every team's path through the tournament.The project was produced in partnership with BetClever and Football Park

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