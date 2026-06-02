Martha Booysen of Children’s Art Class Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NOLENSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolensville, TN - Martha Booysen is proving that in a world dominated by screens, social media, and endless scrolling, art still has the power to change lives. As owner of Children’s Art Classes locations in Nolensville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN, Booysen is passionate about helping children reconnect with creativity, confidence, imagination, and themselves through the timeless power of art.

Since opening her first location in 2017, followed by a second in 2023, Martha has watched countless children grow not only as artists, but as people. The curriculum-based program offers nine-month courses designed to build real artistic skills in painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, design, printmaking, and more. Students attend weekly classes, often returning year after year, forming strong relationships with teachers while steadily developing their abilities.

“We don’t use WiFi in class,” Martha explains. “I tell the kids we use our imagination. Art helps children regain the attention that is constantly being stolen by screens and social media. It gives them focus again.”

For Martha art is far more than simply making beautiful things. She believes it is a vital pillar of self-development and emotional growth—something many schools no longer prioritize enough. Her classrooms provide a safe, welcoming environment where children can discover who they are, build confidence, and find their own creative voice.

Parents quickly begin to see the transformation. Some children arrive simply because they love to draw and create. Others discover talents they never knew they had. Young students as young as three and four years old blossom into skilled little artists over time.

For students who dream of pursuing careers in the arts, Martha and her team provide personalized guidance every step of the way. They work individually with students to strengthen portfolios, refine techniques, and prepare for college applications and scholarship opportunities. Whether a student is interested in animation, fine arts, illustration, or design, the program helps them develop the elements and principles of art while encouraging them to find their own artistic identity.

“We ask students every year what they want to improve and where they want to grow,” she says. “We help them prepare portfolios that colleges are looking for and support them one-on-one until they are ready.”

Every year, the program hosts a large student art show celebrating the hard work and creativity of every child. Students proudly display their artwork while receiving ribbons and recognition for their efforts, creating a memorable experience for both families and young artists alike.

Martha’s passion for nurturing creativity comes from her own deeply meaningful life journey. Originally from South Africa, she grew up on a farm where hard work, responsibility, and service to others were part of everyday life. Her mother worked as a social worker, while her father farmed, teaching her the importance of community and compassion from a young age.

Creativity also ran through her family. Both grandmothers were artistic, and her mother expressed creativity through beautiful gardens and homemaking. As a child, Martha loved drawing, crochet, and needlework, developing an early appreciation for artistic expression.

Before dedicating herself fully to teaching art, Martha spent nearly twenty years working in social work, including hospice care. Those experiences profoundly shaped her understanding of people, dignity, empathy, and what truly matters in life.

“Working in hospice care teaches you what’s important,” she reflects. “Art is about more than creating something. It helps children learn about themselves and about life.”

Today, Martha believes art is more important than ever in an uncertain and anxious world. While technology and artificial intelligence continue to evolve rapidly, she feels strongly that people should stay informed without losing touch with human creativity and authentic self-expression.

“Art is a universal language,” she says. “We all have a ripple effect on those around us, and the ripple effect we have on these children matters.”

Children’s Art Classes welcomes students ages three and up, with classes held after school, evenings, and Saturday mornings. Above all, Martha says her greatest joy is getting to know her students and watching them grow into confident, creative individuals.

Her dream for the future is to continue expanding the business while also returning to creating more of her own personal artwork—a reminder that artists, no matter their age, never stop growing either.

Don’t miss Martha’s upcoming podcast interview where she shares her inspiring journey, her passion for keeping art alive for future generations, and why creativity is so important in today’s fast-paced digital world. Her heartfelt message will inspire listeners to make art a meaningful part of their own lives and discover the joy, confidence, imagination, and connection that creativity can bring into their world.

Close Up Radio Features Booysen of Children’s Art Class

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-martha-booysen-of-childrens-art-class/id1785721253?i=1000770730090

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-martha-booysen-of-childrens-art-class-335569942

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3LGVLpEspLmJCTN0AKyzpt

For more information, visit https://tn-nolensville.childrensartclasses.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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