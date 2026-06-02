Brazil to Crash Out in Round of 16, Algorithm Ranks Five-Time Champions Below Morocco and Japan

New Betminer forecast based on 10,000 simulations gives the Seleção just a 1.8% chance of winning the World Cup, ranking them ninth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil are forecast to exit the 2026 World Cup at the Round of 16 stage, with the five-time champions ranked just ninth in a new algorithmic model that ran 10,000 simulations of the full 48-team tournament.The Betminer forecast, available at worldcup.betminer.co.uk , rates Brazil at 1.8% to win the tournament. They are ranked below Morocco (5.0%), Japan (4.9%), England (3.6%), Germany (2.5%) and the Netherlands (1.9%). In the consensus bracket produced by the simulations, Brazil lose to Spain at the Round of 16 stage.The forecast was produced by Exquisite Media using a hybrid model that combines international Elo ratings with a proprietary Betminer signal layer. DavidShaw, who built the system, said the Brazil rating represented the largest gap between the model and bookmaker pricing of any team in the field."Brazil are priced at around 9/1 in the outright market, which implies a 10% probability. Our model has them at 1.8%, which works out at a fair price closer to 54/1. That is the widest gap between model and price for any nation in the tournament. The reason for the gap is not a mystery. Brazil are five-time champions, every market has long-standing Brazil money flowing into it, and the recent results page does not look bad on a casual read. What the model picks up is the underlying signal. The way they have been winning matters as much as the fact they have been winning, and those signals are not the signals of a tournament-winning side."The Brazil number is one of several findings in the forecast that diverge sharply from market expectations. Morocco, ranked fourth at 5.0%, are priced at 150/1 in the outright market. Japan, ranked fifth on 4.9%, are priced at 81/1.Shaw said the market and the model were pricing different things. "The model does not care which shirt the team is wearing. It cares about the Elo gap, the recent form delta, the defensive solidity, and the bracket the draw has handed them. When all of those line up against the historical brand, you get a number like 1.8%, and that number is what the maths supports."The forecast carries probability data for every team in the field, the predicted bracket, and a group-by-group breakdown. The full results are available at worldcup.betminer.co.uk.About BetminerBetminer is a football prediction and analytics service that combines international Elo ratings with a proprietary signal layer derived from years of in-season prediction work. The 2026 World Cup forecast at worldcup.betminer.co.uk is the first tournament-scale application of the Betminer Algorithm. The full methodology, including the hybrid model design and the calibration approach, is available on the project's methodology page.About the modelThe 2026 World Cup forecast was produced by running 10,000 complete tournament simulations through a hybrid Elo + Betminer signal model. Every match in every round, including extra time and penalties where applicable, was sampled from a probability distribution rather than picked deterministically. The results aggregated across all 10,000 simulations provide a probability for every team's path through the tournament.The project was produced in partnership with BetClever and Football Park

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