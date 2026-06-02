Jury Finds Albert Eaddy Guilty of Murder of Troy Clark, Shooting of New Haven Police Captain in August 2019

(New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced that a New Haven Superior Court jury today found Albert Eaddy, age 63, of New Haven, guilty of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-54a(a), Felony Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-54c, Robbery in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-134(a)(1), and Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-59(a)(1), for the fatal shooting of Troy Clark, age 46, of New Haven, and the wounding of New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, now retired. In a separate proceeding tried before the court, the defendant was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-217(a)(1). The Honorable Maureen M. Keegan presided over the trial.

On August 12, 2019, at approximately 9:23 p.m., New Haven police officers were alerted to an active shooting taking place near the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street in New Haven. Police initially received radio transmissions from then-New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, who was off duty at the time of the incident. There also were four emergency-911 calls reporting the shooting of Mr. Clark that Captain Duff was alerted to. In his radio transmissions, Captain Duff reported a shooting in progress and requested back-up patrol units be dispatched to the area. Shortly thereafter, Captain Duff reported that he needed assistance, stating, “Officer down."

Numerous New Haven Police officers and paramedics responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers located Captain Duff suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to Captain Duff, and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated by a trauma team for life-threatening wounds, including gunshot wounds to the left arm, left chest area, and lower abdomen. Following multiple surgeries, Captain Duff survived.

Officers responding to the scene also located a male, subsequently identified as Troy Clark, on the ground at the edge of the sidewalk along Henry Street. Mr. Clark was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and was pronounced deceased that evening. He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.

The defendant was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and prohibited under state law from possessing a firearm. The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office in 2020 utilized an investigative grand jury sought by then-New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin, to develop the probable cause necessary to secure the arrest warrant for the defendant.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department with Detective Kealyn Nivakoff as the lead detective in a multi-agency investigation, which included the Central District Major Crime Squad of the Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police Department, Yale University Police Department, Connecticut Department of Correction and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Seth R. Garbarsky, Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa R. Holmes and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Gregory L. Borrelli, with assistance from Inspectors Michael Mastropetre and Alfonso Vazquez and Paralegal Specialist Diane Kosiorek.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his condolences to the family of Troy Clark. He also would like to note the heroic actions of Captain Duff, who risked his life while off duty, to come to the aid of Troy Clark.

The defendant is scheduled for sentencing on August 31, 2026 in New Haven Superior Court.