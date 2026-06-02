Michigan Center for Youth Justice Coalition Awarded $1,000,000 IGNITING FUTURES Grant

Public Welfare Foundation announces Igniting Futures 2026 grant recipients.

The Delta Project, Wayne State University, and MCYJ unite as co-lead recipients of a $1M Public Welfare Foundation grant — one of only two awarded nationwide.

This coalition has the community trust, research infrastructure, and policy reach to produce real, statewide change. This grant is the foundation.” — Cole Williams

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delta Project Michigan Center for Youth Justice (MCYJ), and Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice have announced the formation of a new statewide coalition and their selection as co-lead recipients of the IGNITING FUTURES: A Youth Justice Grant from Public Welfare Foundation (PWF). The coalition has been awarded $1,000,000 — one of only two grants awarded nationwide — to advance transformative change in Michigan's juvenile justice system.The coalition was built on a deliberate premise: that lasting systems change requires the kind of unified, multi-sector effort no single organization can produce alone. The Delta Project brings deep community trust and direct service experience with boys and young men of color in Grand Rapids and across West Michigan. Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice contributes rigorous research infrastructure and evidence-based practice expertise. Michigan Center for Youth Justice provides the statewide policy capacity and advocacy reach to translate community-rooted solutions into systemic reform.The $1,000,000 investment will enable the coalition to pursue three interconnected priorities:• Leveraging the Child Care Fund — Michigan's state-local financing mechanism that reimburses counties for eligible youth justice services. The coalition will work to ensure those resources reach the young people, families, and community organizations that need them most.• Expanding youth diversion options — Creating more and better off-ramps from the juvenile justice system to reduce deep system involvement for young people across Michigan and the long-term harm that follows.• Bridging critical service gaps — Building infrastructure to provide adequate support for families navigating the juvenile justice system, directly and at scale.The IGNITING FUTURES grant was established by Public Welfare Foundation to fund local youth justice coalition work dedicated to advancing transformative change, defending against rollbacks, and sustaining hard-won reforms. The Michigan coalition was selected from a competitive national field alongside the Alliance for Youth Opportunity and Safety in Tennessee.Cole Williams, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Delta Project — who served on Governor Whitmer's Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform and currently serves on the Michigan Juvenile Justice Advisory Council — framed the coalition's mandate directly: youth diversion is not a soft approach. It is the smarter, more effective, more humane alternative to systems that have failed young people for decades."This coalition has the community trust, research infrastructure, and policy reach to produce real, statewide change. This grant is the foundation."— Cole Williams, Executive Director & Co-Founder, The Delta ProjectThe coalition's model reflects a growing consensus in the field: collective impact — organizations with distinct strengths working in concert around shared goals — produces more durable results than parallel, siloed efforts. By combining The Delta Project's community-rooted programming, Wayne State's research and evaluation capacity, and MCYJ's policy and advocacy infrastructure, the Michigan coalition is positioned to move from local wins to statewide transformation.The Delta Project's direct service programs — including Boys to Men-tors, the Young Fathers Initiative, Healthy Connections, and the What I Know Now podcast — will continue to expand in parallel with coalition work, deepening the organization's community presence while its policy and systems influence grows statewide.About the Michigan Center for Youth Justice CoalitionThe Michigan Center for Youth Justice coalition is a newly formed statewide partnership co-led by The Delta Project, Michigan Center for Youth Justice (MCYJ), and Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice. The coalition is a 2026 recipient of the Public Welfare Foundation's IGNITING FUTURES grant.About The Delta ProjectThe Delta Project is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based nonprofit supporting boys and young men of color involved in or at risk of involvement with the juvenile justice system. Founded in 2017. www.thedeltaproject.co About Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and JusticeThe Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice advances evidence-based practices at the intersection of behavioral health and the justice system across Michigan.About Michigan Center for Youth JusticeMichigan Center for Youth Justice is a statewide policy and advocacy organization dedicated to reforming Michigan's juvenile justice system through coalition building, policy change, and community-driven advocacy.About Public Welfare FoundationPublic Welfare Foundation supports efforts to advance justice and opportunity for people affected by poverty and injustice. www.publicwelfare.org

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