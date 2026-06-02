Smart Kids Planet Highlights Why Hands-On Play Matters More Than Ever in an AI-Driven World

Smart Kids Planet promotes balancing screen time with hands-on learning toys that boost creativity, problem-solving, and real-world skills in children.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As children grow up in a world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, digital devices, and online learning, many parents are asking an important question: How can children develop the creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills needed for the future?Smart Kids Planet believes the answer starts with play.The educational toy retailer is bringing attention to the growing importance of hands-on learning through educational toys , STEM activities, building sets, puzzles, science kits, and sensory learning products that encourage children to explore, create, and think independently.While technology continues to transform education, child development experts consistently emphasize the value of active play experiences that help children build foundational cognitive, social, and motor skills."Technology will continue to play an important role in children's lives, but hands-on learning remains essential," said a spokesperson for Smart Kids Planet. "When children build, experiment, solve problems, and create with their hands, they develop skills that technology alone cannot teach."Parents are increasingly seeking educational alternatives that move beyond passive entertainment and encourage children to become active participants in the learning process. Educational toys provide opportunities for children to practice decision-making, persistence, creativity, and innovation while having fun.Popular categories among families include:• STEM Toys that introduce science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts through play• Building Toys that strengthen problem-solving and spatial reasoning skills• Puzzle Toys that encourage critical thinking and concentration• Sensory Toys that support early childhood development and hands-on exploration• Science Kits that inspire curiosity and experimentation• Educational Games that make learning engaging and interactiveAccording to Smart Kids Planet, one of the most significant shifts in recent years has been the growing demand for screen-free learning activities that help children develop real-world skills while reducing dependence on digital entertainment.The company notes that parents are increasingly interested in toys that promote:Creativity and imaginationIndependent thinkingProblem-solving abilitiesFine motor skill developmentCollaboration and communicationSTEM readinessLifelong learning habitsAs conversations around childhood development continue to evolve, Smart Kids Planet remains focused on helping families discover meaningful learning experiences through play.The company believes that the future belongs to children who can think creatively, adapt to new challenges, and confidently solve problems—skills that often begin with something as simple as a building block, a puzzle, or a science experiment.By providing educational toys designed for children ages 1 to 13, Smart Kids Planet aims to support parents who want to prepare their children not only for school, but for a rapidly changing world.About Smart Kids PlanetSmart Kids Planet is an online destination for educational toys, STEM toys, building toys, sensory toys, science kits, puzzles, and learning games for children ages 1–13. The company is dedicated to helping families encourage creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and hands-on learning through carefully selected educational products.For more information, visit SmartKidsPlanet.com

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