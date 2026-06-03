Adapt or Get Automated: The Executive's Playbook for Winning With AI

AI for Executives

All In On Data principals Peter Memon and David Gleason on why AI strategy is now business strategy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All In On Data LLC today announced the release of Artificial Intelligence for Executives : Winning with AI in a Machine-Accelerated Economy, a new book by firm principals Peter Memon and David Gleason. Written for chief executives, board members, and senior leaders, the book makes a direct argument: a company's AI strategy is no longer a subset of its business strategy—the two have become inseparable.The authors, who also host the Call Me Data podcast, wrote the book to cut through vendor marketing and influencer noise and give decision-makers a practical framework. Rather than treating artificial intelligence as another IT project to be delegated downward, they frame it as a force multiplier that is already reshaping cost structures, competitive dynamics, and customer expectations across every industry. Their central warning is blunt: the greatest risk facing most organizations is not action but inaction, and the gap between leaders and laggards is widening faster than most boards realize.The book is built around a problem the authors see repeatedly in their advisory work—executives who understand that AI matters but have no framework for deciding where to start, what to fund, or how to tell genuine progress from expensive theater. Artificial Intelligence for Executives addresses that gap across 24 chapters, beginning with what AI actually is and is not, including the practical difference between generative models and reasoning models and when each belongs in a business. From there it turns to the foundation most organizations are missing. A recurring theme is that data is the lifeblood of AI, yet most organizations lack a formal data strategy or even a clear inventory of the data they hold—a deficit the authors argue will quietly cap the return on every AI initiative that follows.The book covers, among other topics: distinguishing generative models from reasoning models and knowing when to use each; building AI literacy across the workforce; why proof-of-concept projects stall before reaching production; and the leadership and board-level accountability that meaningful adoption requires."We wrote this for the executive who nods along in the boardroom while quietly wondering whether AI is genuinely transformative or expensive hype," said Peter Memon, principal at All In On Data. "The honest answer is that it's both—and telling the difference is now a core leadership skill.""Leaders don't need to become engineers," added David Gleason, principal at All In On Data. "They need to ask a better question: not what AI can do, but how AI changes what's possible for their business."In a nod to their own thesis, the authors note that the book was written transparently with extensive use of AI tools, drawing on a decade of their articles, podcasts, and client work—an approach they describe as putting their own advice into practice.Artificial Intelligence for Executives: Winning with AI in a Machine-Accelerated Economy is available now on Amazon in eBook, priced at $9.99: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H37Q9D1Y About All In On Data LLCAll In On Data LLC is a fully AI-enabled advisory firm that helps organizations turn artificial intelligence and data strategy into competitive advantage. Founded by Peter Memon and David Gleason, the firm works with executives and boards on AI strategy, data readiness, and the organizational change required to adopt AI effectively. More information is available at www.allinondata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.