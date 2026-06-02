TheAnswerPage.com Launches 6-hour CME/CE Program to Support Clinicians, Health Systems & State Medical Cannabis Programs

TheAnswerPage.com Cannabis Medicine: A Comprehensive Clinical Guide, a new 6-credit CME/CE program

TheAnswerPage.com cannabis education bundle arrives as medical cannabis rescheduling and state regulations increase demand for evidence-based clinician training

Clinicians in all specialties are seeing patients who use cannabis. The question is not whether healthcare professionals will encounter these patients..it’s are they adequately prepared when they do?” — Stephen B. Corn, MD

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheAnswerPage.com, a nationally recognized provider of accredited continuing medical education, has launched Cannabis Medicine: A Comprehensive Clinical Guide, a new 6-credit CME/CE program created to help clinicians, hospital systems, medical societies, and state medical cannabis programs address the rapidly expanding educational needs surrounding cannabis in clinical practice.

The new program combines two newly released accredited courses:

• Cannabis and Cannabinoids in Clinical Practice (4 CME/CE credits)

• Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (2 CME/CE credits)

Together, the courses provide a broad clinical foundation in cannabinoid pharmacology, therapeutic evidence, the clinical effects of cannabis use, adverse effects, drug interactions, perioperative considerations, psychiatric implications, Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD), Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), and practical patient counseling.

The launch comes at a time when many states continue to require or strongly encourage cannabis-related education for clinicians participating in medical cannabis programs. At the same time, the recent federal rescheduling of medical cannabis has intensified interest from healthcare organizations seeking credible, evidence-based educational resources for their clinicians.

“Hospital systems, medical societies, and state programs are recognizing that cannabis is no longer a niche topic,” said Stephen B. Corn, MD. “Clinicians across virtually every specialty are now caring for patients who use cannabis products. The question is no longer whether healthcare professionals will encounter these patients — it’s whether they are adequately prepared when they do.”

TheAnswerPage.com designed the new 6-credit program to address real-world clinical challenges increasingly faced by healthcare organizations and practicing clinicians. The courses were developed by Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist who works closely with state Departments of Health, medical societies, and healthcare organizations involved in clinician education initiatives.

“When I write these courses, I keep the needs of hospital systems, state medical cannabis programs, and frontline clinicians in mind,” said Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD. “Healthcare organizations need practical, balanced education that helps clinicians understand the science, recognize risks, communicate effectively with patients, and navigate an evolving clinical and regulatory environment responsibly.”

The new bundle is designed for physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals who encounter cannabis-related questions in everyday clinical practice.

Availability

Cannabis Medicine: A Comprehensive Clinical Guide and the state medical cannabis CME/CE course bundles are now available at:

www.TheAnswerPage.com/Courses/

About TheAnswerPage.com

Established in 1998, TheAnswerPage.com is a multi-award-winning provider of accredited continuing medical education (CME/CE) for healthcare professionals. The company develops clinically relevant, evidence-based educational programs designed to improve decision-making and patient care. It works with Departments of Health, medical associations, hospital systems, and healthcare organizations to help meet evolving educational needs.

For more than a decade, TheAnswerPage.com has been a leader in cannabis-related clinician education and has developed required or state-aligned educational programs for healthcare professionals in multiple jurisdictions across the United States.

Leadership of TheAnswerPage.com

Stephen B. Corn, MD is Founder of TheAnswerPage.com and an internationally recognized physician educator in cannabis medicine, pain medicine, and opioid prescribing.

Dr. Corn is a board-certified physician specializing in anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine, and has served for over 25 years at Harvard Medical School-affiliated teaching hospitals in Boston, Massachusetts, and as Associate Professor of Harvard Medical School. Dr. Corn is an award-winning inventor, holding over 30 United States and international patents focused on patient safety and medical education. His expertise in medical devices and intellectual property resulted in him being appointed as the inaugural “Director of Clinical Innovation” at two Harvard Medical School-affiliated institutions.

Dr. Corn is the recipient of numerous awards and honors and was named “Medical Professional of the Year” by Americans for Safe Access and “Champion in Health Care” by the Boston Business Journal and has been featured on Sirius XM Radio and CBS News. In 2017, he and Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD received the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines Special Award for major contributions to the reintroduction of cannabis as medicine.

Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD is a board-certified anesthesiologist, physician educator, and Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com. A graduate of Duke University School of Engineering and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, she completed residency and fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. She practiced clinical anesthesiology for nearly a decade and has served as Editor-in-Chief since 2007. Dr. Fisher-Corn has overseen the development of more than 200 accredited CME/CE programs and has authored numerous nationally recognized courses on the endocannabinoid system and the therapeutic use of cannabinoids, including required or state-aligned educational programs in multiple U.S. jurisdictions. She has received national and international awards for her work in medical education.

TheAnswerPage.com has been involved in cannabis-related clinician education for more than a decade and has developed state-aligned or required educational programs for healthcare professionals in multiple jurisdictions across the United States. The organization recently worked with the Hawai‘i Department of Health on a specialized cannabis education initiative and maintains longstanding educational relationships with several state medical cannabis programs.

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