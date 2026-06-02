MDI NetworX Expands InsightPro AuditIQ to Help Health Plans Achieve Intelligent 100% Claims Audit Coverage

AuditIQ InsightPro

Enhanced InsightPro AuditIQ capabilities help health plans move beyond traditional sampling models to proactive, AI-driven claims quality oversight.

InsightPro AuditIQ represents a fundamental shift from reactive sampling to proactive prevention” — Tilak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at MDI NetworX

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDI NetworX today announced a major expansion of InsightPro AuditIQ , enabling health plans to transition from limited claims sampling to intelligent, near real-time auditing across both auto-adjudicated and manually processed claims.For decades, health plans have relied on small audit samples to assess claims quality , leaving the vast majority of claims unaudited and increasing exposure to payment inaccuracies, operational inefficiencies, provider disputes, and compliance risk. The enhanced InsightPro AuditIQ capabilities help organizations move toward continuous quality oversight across the entire claims population.The upgraded InsightPro AuditIQ capabilities include:• Intelligent 100% audit coverage across auto-adjudicated and manually processed claims• Near real-time auditing for faster detection and intervention• AI-driven error identification, categorization, and prioritization• Automated correction workflows with configurable routing and escalation paths• Pre-check intervention capabilities designed to prevent downstream claim impact• Enterprise-level tracking, trending, analytics, and operational reportingBy moving beyond traditional sampling approaches, InsightPro AuditIQ helps health plans improve adjudication accuracy, reduce overpayments and underpayments, minimize financial leakage, and strengthen operational consistency across claims environments.“Traditional claims auditing has relied heavily on sampling methodologies that leave organizations exposed to unnoticed errors and delayed intervention,” said Alpana Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at MDI NetworX. “With InsightPro AuditIQ, health plans can move toward continuous, intelligent quality oversight across every claim, enabling faster correction, stronger visibility, and greater financial control.”The enhanced InsightPro AuditIQ capabilities also help organizations reduce error rates over time by identifying recurring patterns, streamlining remediation workflows, and preventing issues before they escalate into provider disputes, rework cycles, customer service escalations, or compliance exposure.“InsightPro AuditIQ represents a fundamental shift from reactive sampling to proactive prevention,” said Tilak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at MDI NetworX. “Health plans no longer have to rely on reviewing a small fraction of claims and hoping issues surface. With intelligent full-coverage auditing, organizations can strengthen payment integrity, reduce audit burden over time, improve operational confidence, and better protect both revenue and compliance posture.”The enhanced InsightPro AuditIQ capabilities are now available to health plans and payer organizations across the United States.To learn more about InsightPro AuditIQ and intelligent 100% claims audit coverage, visit AuditIQ.InsightPro.ai About MDI NetworXMDI NetworX is a healthcare technology and business process transformation partner serving payer organizations across the United States. Through its InsightPro platform and managed services expertise, MDI supports claims, quality assurance, enrollment, provider operations, and customer service functions with automation-driven solutions designed to improve operational performance, accuracy, and scalability.

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