Chemical Recycling Market to Grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2026 to US$ 12.7 Billion by 2033 at a Remarkable CAGR of 35.7%

Chemical Recycling Market

The Chemical Recycling market is surging, fueled by plastic waste reduction goals, recycled-content mandates, and major investments scaling industrial capacity

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Chemical Recycling Industry Witnesses Rapid Expansion Amid Rising Sustainability Initiatives and Circular Economy Adoption

The global chemical recycling market is poised for extraordinary growth over the coming years, driven by increasing concerns regarding plastic waste management, stringent environmental regulations, and growing investments in advanced recycling technologies. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global chemical recycling market size is projected to reach US$ 1.5 billion in 2026 and further expand to US$ 12.7 billion by 2033, registering an exceptional CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Chemical recycling has emerged as a transformative solution for addressing the global plastic waste crisis. Unlike conventional mechanical recycling methods, chemical recycling breaks down plastic waste into its molecular components, enabling the production of high-quality raw materials suitable for manufacturing new plastics and chemicals. This innovative approach is gaining traction among governments, industries, and consumers seeking sustainable waste management solutions and reduced reliance on virgin fossil-based resources.

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Growing Focus on Circular Economy Accelerates Market Growth

The increasing adoption of circular economy principles across industries is significantly contributing to market expansion. Organizations worldwide are focusing on recovering valuable resources from post-consumer and industrial plastic waste streams. Chemical recycling technologies allow the conversion of difficult-to-recycle plastics into reusable feedstocks, supporting sustainability goals and minimizing landfill dependence.

Rising Plastic Waste Generation Creates Significant Opportunities

The rapid increase in global plastic consumption has intensified concerns regarding waste accumulation and environmental pollution. Chemical recycling offers a viable pathway to process mixed and contaminated plastic waste that is otherwise unsuitable for traditional recycling methods. This capability is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for market participants over the forecast period.

Technological Advancements Enhance Recycling Efficiency

Continuous advancements in recycling technologies are improving process efficiency, scalability, and commercial viability. Innovations in pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization, and solvolysis technologies are enabling higher material recovery rates while reducing operational costs. These developments are encouraging greater adoption across various end-use industries.

Strong Government Support and Regulatory Frameworks

Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia are implementing stringent regulations aimed at reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainable waste management practices. Supportive policies, recycling mandates, and funding initiatives are encouraging investments in chemical recycling infrastructure, thereby strengthening market growth prospects.

Increased Investments and Strategic Partnerships

Leading chemical manufacturers and recycling technology providers are actively investing in research, development, and commercial-scale facilities. Strategic collaborations among waste management companies, polymer producers, and technology developers are accelerating innovation and expanding the global chemical recycling ecosystem.

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Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry

The packaging sector remains one of the largest consumers of recycled plastic materials. With consumer brands committing to higher recycled content targets and sustainable packaging initiatives, demand for chemically recycled feedstocks is witnessing substantial growth. Chemical recycling enables the production of food-grade recycled materials, making it particularly attractive for packaging applications.

Automotive and Electronics Industries Drive Adoption

The automotive and electronics sectors are increasingly incorporating recycled materials into manufacturing processes to meet sustainability objectives. Chemical recycling provides high-quality recycled polymers that meet stringent performance and quality standards, supporting broader adoption across these industries.

Emergence of Advanced Feedstock Recovery Solutions

Innovative feedstock recovery technologies are improving the utilization of mixed plastic waste streams. Companies are developing advanced sorting and conversion systems that maximize resource recovery and enhance overall recycling efficiency. These advancements are expected to strengthen the commercial viability of chemical recycling operations worldwide.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

• Pyrolysis

• Gasification

• Depolymerization

• Solvolysis

• Dissolution

By Feedstock Type

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Mixed Plastics

By Product Output

• Monomers

• Hydrocarbons

• Syngas

• Oils & Waxes

• Specialty Chemicals

By End-user

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Construction

• Electronics

• Textiles

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Company Insights

Several leading companies are actively contributing to the development and commercialization of chemical recycling technologies across the globe. Key players operating in the chemical recycling market include:

✦ BASF SE

✦ Agilyx Corporation

✦ Eastman Chemical Company

✦ SABIC

✦ Dow Inc.

✦ ExxonMobil Corporation

✦ Shell plc

✦ INEOS Group

✦ LyondellBasell Industries

✦ Mura Technology

These companies are focusing on technological innovation, capacity expansion, strategic collaborations, and sustainability initiatives to strengthen their market presence and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

Future Outlook

The future of the chemical recycling market appears highly promising as industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, resource efficiency, and circular economy practices. Growing technological advancements, favorable regulations, and rising consumer awareness regarding environmental protection are expected to create a robust foundation for long-term market growth. As investments continue to rise and commercial-scale projects become more widespread, chemical recycling is anticipated to play a pivotal role in transforming the global plastics value chain and advancing sustainable materials management worldwide.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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