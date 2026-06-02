Boric Acid Market Dynamics: Size, Share and Growth Insights with a CAGR of 5.6% by 2025-2032

Boric Acid Market Dynamics

The global boric acid market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing demand across diverse industries.

WILMINGTON,, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Boric Acid Market by Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032," the global boric acid market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1963 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The global boric acid market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing demand across diverse industries. The expanding use of boric acid in wood preservation applications and the growing cosmetics sector are among the primary factors supporting market expansion. Owing to its antimicrobial and antifungal properties, boric acid is widely utilized in personal care and cosmetic formulations to enhance product stability and shelf life.- In addition, rapid growth in industrial activities and rising investments in commercial and residential construction projects are driving demand worldwide. However, stringent environmental regulations and concerns regarding health impacts may pose challenges to market growth. Despite these restraints, increasing consumption of boric acid in fiberglass manufacturing is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.Impact of the Russia–Ukraine Conflict:- The ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict has introduced uncertainty into global commodity markets, including the boric acid industry. Disruptions in production, transportation, and international trade can affect supply chain efficiency and create price volatility. Any restrictions on exports or imports from key producing regions may influence global supply-demand dynamics.- Furthermore, broader economic uncertainties resulting from geopolitical tensions could impact industries that are major consumers of boric acid. In response, manufacturers may increasingly explore alternative materials and sourcing strategies to mitigate supply risks.Industrial Grade Segment Dominated the Market:- Based on grade, the industrial-grade segment accounted for the largest share of the global boric acid market in 2022, representing more than two-fifths of total revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.- Industrial-grade boric acid plays a critical role in numerous applications, including glass manufacturing, ceramics production, detergents, textiles, plastics, metalworking fluids, and nuclear power generation. Its versatility, cost-effectiveness, flame-retardant properties, and corrosion-inhibiting capabilities make it indispensable across a broad range of industrial operations.Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Witness Fastest Growth:- The pharmaceutical-grade segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical-grade boric acid is manufactured to stringent purity standards and is widely used in ophthalmic solutions, skin ointments, ear drops, and other medicinal formulations.- Its antiseptic, antifungal, and pH-regulating properties make it a valuable ingredient in healthcare products designed to treat eye infections, dermatological conditions, and various microbial infections.Construction Industry Remained the Largest Consumer:- By end-use industry, the construction segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of global revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance through 2032.- Boric acid is extensively utilized in construction materials due to its flame-retardant, antifungal, and corrosion-resistant properties. It is commonly used in wood preservation treatments, cellulose insulation, concrete additives, and specialized cement formulations that improve durability, safety, and overall building performance.Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Segment to Grow Rapidly:- The pharmaceutical and healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2032.- Boric acid's antibacterial and antifungal characteristics support its use in creams, ointments, eye drops, and other therapeutic products. It also functions as an effective preservative in pharmaceutical formulations by preventing microbial contamination and extending product shelf life.Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of global boric acid revenue. The region is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.- Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and expanding agricultural activities in countries such as China and India continue to drive boric acid consumption. The material's widespread use in glass, ceramics, electronics, agriculture, and manufacturing industries further strengthens regional market growth. Increasing awareness of boric acid's diverse industrial applications is expected to support continued expansion across Asia-Pacific.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global boric acid market include:- BASF SE- 3M- GUJARAT BORON DERIVATIVES PVT LTD- SPEED INTERNATIONAL- MINERA SANTA RITA- QUIBORAX- U.S. BORAX- ETI MADEN- JUNSEI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.- ROSE MILL CO.These industry participants are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, capacity expansions, and collaborative agreements to strengthen their market presence and enhance competitive positioning across regional and global markets.The report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, competitive landscape, segment performance, regional outlook, and strategic developments, providing valuable insights for stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and industry participants seeking growth opportunities in the global boric acid market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boric-acid-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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