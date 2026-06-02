Divorce Attorney and Mediator Teresa Ombres Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teresa Ombres has been a qualified attorney since back in the 1980s, but she was not always happy about it. So, she left law for a while and went to work with her husband, doing sales promotion and marketing. She had a lightbulb moment one day, realizing that she didn’t hate divorce and family law, just the drawn out and very emotional process of arriving at an equitable separation. So, she returned to the legal field, but now largely as a mediator.

Ms. Ombres says she is part attorney, part mediator, and part collaborator, and totally a human being. Helping couples and their families overcome the trauma of divorce, and survive the ordeal without anger and hate, is a constant goal. In fact, one of her biggest challenges is keeping families from engaging in divisive behaviors and she often includes family therapists in the work that she does.

Ms. Ombres still occasionally represents individuals in court, but much prefers mediation and collaborative divorce which keeps clients out of court, keeps costs down and keeps the clients in control of the outcome instead of a judge deciding their future, which wouldn’t happen for years after the case is started. She emphasizes to clients that only 3-5% of all divorces actually go to trial. She also notes that mediators have a high success rate, and hers is about 90%. COVID put a monkey wrench into her statistics, because once couples stopped meeting and consulting in the same room, they were less inclined to consider each other’s concerns.

The sad statistics on divorce

The info on divorce is staggering and nearly 1 out of 2 marriages will end in divorce. Ms. Ombres helps to resolve things in a way that maximizes time, resources, and respect. Her office provides a variety of services including attorney representation, divorce mediation, collaborative divorce, child advocacy and financial planning for both spouses. She has an office in Great Neck, and works one day a week from her home office.

“When I was trained in mediation thirty years ago, we were told we had to be neutral. That means we do not take sides. At the same time, it is very important to understand both sides, and respect everyone in the room. We don’t shut anyone down. We help couples and families feel at ease. We reach agreement on things like parenting, support, living arrangements and family decision-making and division of assets and debts. It’s fundamentally different than what happens in a courtroom. It’s more practical and kinder.”

Teresa Ombres says her mission is to help individuals and couples smooth the course of their separation and divorce, and all the associated family issues. By fostering fairness, respect and honesty, goals are achieved for all the participants, and they come away with greater dignity self-respect and hope.

With traditional divorce, there are mountains of paperwork, proposals and counter proposals, whereas her style is to build agreements together from the ground up. She shows people that divorce does not have to take forever or become a nightmare.

“I believe people want to do the right thing. They want their kids to be OK, and they want a fair settlement. Depending on why the divorce is happening, and how recent the decision is, they might not realize that. It is our job as professionals to help and guide them through the process.”

Going through a divorce can be frightening. People don’t know where they are going to live, what the future will hold, or what will happen to their money. They feel stuck, wondering if they failed somehow. Others find It hard to turn the lens on themselves. Financial and Family specialists help clients see things clearly and feel better about themselves. We show clients their positives and help them move forward with confidence.

While the majority of the firm’s work is in mediation, Ms. Ombres also handles Collaborative Divorce Cases, Where each spouse has hires collaboratively-trained attorneys who are respectful to each other and to each other’s clients. They have a financial specialist on board to help do analysis and planning and a family specialist to help with emotions and parenting. They all work together to keep the proceeding on track and with care.

In her podcast, Teresa Ombres explains the facets of her work, how she first got into it, and how it makes life a little less strenuous for those going through separation and divorce—and that includes the children and extended family. It’s a time of life that people will remember for many years, and she doesn’t want all the memories to be horrific. Even the name of her website, Divorce Lab implies they are exploring a better formula for divorce.

Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney and Mediator Teresa Ombres in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, May 29th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-divorce-attorney-and/id1785721253?i=1000770539309

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-divorce-attorney-and-mediator-teresa-ombres-335449073

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4wsouzLiBq1L8aVdTcbb1c

For more information about Ms. Ombres and her work visit www.divorcelab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.