Linhai Ultra-Trail: Ancient Chinese City Launches TSAIGU Dual Mountain-Coast Race

CHINA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 TSAIGU Langlangtan Ultra-Trail concluded today in Linhai, Zhejiang Province, drawing 2,500 runners from across China to experience the city’s new coastal route. Centered on the philosophy of “Climb, Arrive, Unwind,” the event officially marks Linhai’s entry into a new era of world-class trail running, defined by a unique dual-race portfolio spanning its rugged western mountains and scenic eastern coastline.

At midnight, the 50km category (actual distance: 46.9km, 2,548m elevation gain) kicked off at Taozhu Walled City amid a stunning light show and thunderous traditional military drums. The night route guided runners through historic Ming Dynasty fortresses, ancient temples and volcanic geoparks, offering an immersive journey through a hidden Eastern landscape. At 5:30 a.m., the 35km category started as dawn broke over the East China Sea.

“Climbing mountains in the dark and watching the sunrise over the ocean — this course is truly one of a kind,” said Wang Yubin, men’s champion.

Linhai’s ultra-trail culture has run deep in the city’s DNA for over a decade. Launched in 2015, the original TSAIGU Kuocang Ultra-Trail evolved from a niche local race with 300 runners into a global sporting landmark. By its 10th edition in 2025, it drew over 20,000 global applicants and 6,000 starters, including 500 elite international athletes. As an ITRA-certified and UTMB-indexed race, it has welcomed more than 30,000 participants from 32 countries, hosting trail running legends such as Yao Miao, Rémi Bonnet and François D’Haene.

With the new coastal race, Linhai now features a distinctive dual-race ecosystem:

• Western Kuocang Route: A hardcore challenge with a brutal 105km course and over 6,500m elevation gain, widely regarded as one of China’s toughest trails.

• Eastern Langlangtan Route: A relaxed, lifestyle-focused experience with moderate difficulty and family-friendly options, including a 7km parent-child run.

This dynamic blend of “hardcore mountains” and “gentle ocean waves” seamlessly connects Linhai’s iconic sites — the Great Wall of Jiangnan and Baisha Bay — making it a premier showcase of the region’s cultural heritage.

Behind the scenes, the event reflected flawless local organization. More than 1,000 volunteers worked around the clock to ensure runner safety, upholding the race’s proud 10-year zero-incident record. Along the course, local residents cheered runners on and shared regional delicacies, turning the sporting event into a citywide celebration.

Building on its rich ultra-trail legacy, Linhai is emerging as China’s leading outdoor sports city. From the peaks of Kuocang to the shores of the East China Sea, this ancient city keeps moving forward, inviting global outdoor enthusiasts to discover its timeless charm.

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Company Name（公司名称）:TSAIGU Sports Co., Ltd.

Add（地址）: ZHEJIANG

Website（官网）:https://www.tsaigu.com

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