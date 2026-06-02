GRAND FAMILY DENTISTRY EXPANDS NORTHSHORE PRESENCE WITH ABITA SPRINGS LOCATION

Established Louisiana dental practice continues growth with expanded access to comprehensive family dental care in St. Tammany Parish.

ABITA SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Family Dentistry is continuing to grow its presence across Southeast Louisiana following the opening of its Abita Springs location in Spring 2025. The practice, located at 22464 Hwy 435 in Abita Springs, now provides local families with access to comprehensive dental care closer to home.Founded in 1998, Grand Family Dentistry has built a longstanding reputation for delivering patient-focused dental care throughout Louisiana. The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive dentistry, cosmetic treatments, restorative procedures, orthodontics , sedation dentistry, and emergency dental care.The Abita Springs office represents an important step in the practice’s continued expansion across the Northshore region. Located in St. Tammany Parish, Abita Springs is known for its close-knit community, historic charm, and growing residential population, making it an ideal location for expanded dental services.“Our goal has always been to make high-quality dental care accessible, comfortable, and convenient for families throughout our community,” said Dr. William Grand of Grand Family Dentistry. “Opening our Abita Springs location allows us to serve patients across the Northshore better while continuing the personalized approach that has guided our practice for decades.”The Abita Springs team features Dr. Nicole Wascom, who originally opened the practice in the early 2000s under its previous name, Abita Family Dentistry, and has built a trusted reputation in the local community. Dr. Wascom continues to provide dedicated dental care at this office location alongside Dr. Shannon Roussell, who returned to the Northshore community after earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the LSU School of Dentistry in 2025. The office also benefits from the leadership and experience of Dr. William Grand, who has spent years providing dental care throughout the region.Grand Family Dentistry emphasizes modern technology, patient comfort, and flexible treatment options designed to meet the needs of patients of all ages. Services available at the Abita Springs office include dental cleanings and exams, dental implants, crowns, veneers, Invisalign, TMJ treatment, sedation dentistry, and emergency dental care. The practice also focuses on creating a welcoming environment where patients can feel comfortable discussing their oral health goals and receiving personalized treatment plans tailored to their long-term dental needs.The practice is currently accepting new patients at its Abita Springs location.Grand Family Dentistry – Abita Springs22464 Hwy 435Abita Springs, LA 70420Phone: 985-336-4450Office Hours:Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Saturday: ClosedSunday: ClosedFor more information about Grand Family Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, visit Grand Family Dentistry.About Grand Family DentistryGrand Family Dentistry has provided dental care to Louisiana families since 1998. With multiple locations serving the Baton Rouge and Northshore communities, the practice offers comprehensive dental services focused on patient comfort, advanced technology, and long-term oral health. Grand Family Dentistry is dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles through personalized care and modern treatment solutions. The practice continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong commitment to compassionate service, convenient access to care, and building lasting relationships with patients and families.Media Contact:Dr. William B. Grandgranddds@grandfamilydentalcare.comAuthor Resources: At Grand Family Dentistry, Dr. William B. Grand, a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), provides knowledge and personalized dental care in a comfortable environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.