Major Record Distribution LLC is proud to announce the release of Steven Dowd’s Single, "AMERICAN OUTLAW".

American Outlaw

An Outlaw Country Artist Rooted in Faith, Family, and Freedom.

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Single is released by Record Label: Major Record Distribution LLC with Global Music Distribution by The Orchard.With Faith, Family, and Freedom, he feels you can change the World with a song.He wants his music to relate to people and touch lives. He feels that, it makes it all worth it. He delivers a high energy, raw, raspy, and Soulful vocals that draw the listener in with emotion that you can feel in every note.Steven grew up in church, around music, but never really played or sang much as a kid, except in children’s Choirs. His mother has always sang in church, and he grew up listening to Christian, Country, Bluegrass, and Oldies music. He grew up in the 90’s which happened to be, in his opinion, one of the greatest eras of music, especially for Country music.He began playing guitar and writing around 2004, and has been performing for around 20 years. He started playing in church and started writing and singing Contemporary Christian. Stevens’ style and sound was not what you normally hear on Christian radio. It made it very difficult to book gigs at churches for this reason.As a worship Pastor for several years, and getting married in 2011, with life, and starting a family, made it very difficult to do his music. He had a seven year hiatus from music and one day was about ready to give up on his music. The passion for music was gone and he was going to sell all his gear.In the music industry, he heard so many “No’s” on his music journey, and was told too many times, “You are good, but we are looking for the next so and so.” It was always discouraging to hear, because I’m not trying to sound like the next guy.My wife would not accept me giving up, and told me I would regret my decision. She knew I would be miserable without music. I decided to start writing again with her support and love, and tried to get that fire again.Steven started listening to Luke Combs when he was an up-and-coming artist. Listening to his music helped rekindle his fire and passion for music again. He began enjoying writing and playing again.He decided to choose Country music because it was more whom he was as an artist. Since then, God has blessed him so much. Steven has had the incredible opportunity, over the years of opening for some celebrity acts. He’s looking forward in adding many more to his list.Steven Dowd is managed by the renowned Manager, Phyllis Salter-Gann, Founder & CEO of Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC and he is signed to her recod label, Major Record Distribution LLC.NOMINATIONS/AWARDS:• Nominated for Outlaw Country Male Vocalist of the Year for the Josie Music Awards 2026• Won Inspirational Male Vocalist of the Year for his song, “Final Resting Place”• Won Inspirational New Artist of the Year at the Music Star Country Fan Awards in NashvilleSOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Website: stevendowdmusic.comEvents: https://share.google/cnoOM9kElCagwhqhG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1E1GfQc3GY/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevendowdmusic?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== TikTok: https://share.google/uPneDgPRxel1CyZCq MUSIC LINKS:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0WKvlPS8aGFrvGkLsq7zXt?si=YIoJFxHoQTeFiRYqzrSHHQ YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@sdowd82?si=OxjlOvG6vQNYTyXK Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/steven-dowd/1065670113 Shazam: https://share.google/uIqPcrkoLob9GT3ZP PRESS REVIEWS/INTERVIEWS:• The David Bowers Awards https://rss.com/podcasts/thedavidbowersawards/2690685/ CONTACT INFORMATION:Manager:Phyllis Salter-Gann, Founder & CEOSalter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: phyllis@saltergann.comRecord Label:Major Record Distribution LLC

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