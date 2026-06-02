Epos Now Brings Bookings, Deposits and Payments Together to Help Merchants Cut No-Shows

Free native booking platform for Epos Now Payments customers, combining bookings, deposits, automated reminders & payments in one seamless system.

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now launches Epos Now Booking, a fully integrated appointment and table booking solution built directly into its point-of-sale platform and available at no additional cost to its global base of more than 100,000 merchants.Designed for salons, restaurants, clinics and service businesses, Epos Now Booking combines online scheduling, deposits, automated reminders and integrated payments in a single system, removing the need for separate booking software, manual reconciliation and third-party integrations. Most merchants can be live and accepting bookings in under five minutes."Independent businesses lose significant revenue every week to missed appointments, no-shows and last-minute cancellations. The challenge isn't awareness of the problem; it's that the tools to solve it are often expensive, disconnected and difficult to manage. Epos Now Booking brings bookings, deposits, reminders and payments together in one system, helping merchants protect revenue, reduce administrative effort and deliver a better customer experience from booking through to payment."- Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer, Epos NowResearch from Barclays found the average no-show costs a hospitality business £89 in lost revenue, whilst six in ten cancellations occur within 24 hours, leaving little opportunity to refill appointments or tables and recover lost income.Unlike standalone booking platforms, Epos Now Booking is built directly into the same system merchants already use to manage sales and payments, eliminating duplicate administration and removing setup complexity.WHAT EPOS NOW BOOKING DELIVERS:- Online booking page - a unique, branded URL the merchant can share via their website, Instagram bio, Google Business listing, or in-store QR code.- Customers self-book appointments or reserve tables 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.- Table management - restaurants and cafés can configure covers, set turn times and manage party sizes directly from the POS, with a real-time floor view showing which tables are booked, seated, or available.- Deposits at booking - merchants can require a fixed or percentage deposit upfront for both appointments and table reservations, credited automatically against the final bill at the till.- Automated reminders - confirmation and pre-appointment or pre-visit reminders sent without any manual work from the merchant.- Full staff and floor calendar - prevents double-bookings and scheduling gaps across both services and tables, with a live dashboard showing today's bookings, average booking value, and total revenue booked.- Integrated payments at checkout - all deposits taken at booking are automatically reconciled at the till, whether a customer is checking out after a haircut or settling a table bill, with no manual adjustments needed.For a business taking ten bookings per day at an average booking value of £89, preventing just two no-shows per week could recover more than £8,000 in annual revenue, without acquiring a single new customer, increasing prices or extending opening hours. The challenge extends beyond hospitality, with missed appointments and last-minute cancellations impacting salons, clinics and other appointment-led businesses where time represents inventory that cannot be recovered once lost.AVAILABILITYEpos Now Booking is available 3rd June 2026 and is included by default as part of Epos Now Payments, with no additional subscription fees.ENDAbout Epos Now: Founded in the UK, Epos Now supports over 100,000 merchants worldwide, delivering integrated solutions across payments, point-of-sale, capital, and business management software. Serving a diverse range of businesses from independent retailers and hospitality operators to large enterprises, Epos Now’s customer-first approach drives innovation and ensures solutions are tailored to real-world business needs.

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