CareContinuity.eu calls for EU rule linking funding to measurable delivery of elderly care

CareContinuity.eu provides missed-visits rates, plan A and plan B rates, at local, regional and national levels

EU initiative warns: elderly care is funded but not verified. CareContinuity.eu urges tying EU money to proof that care is actually delivered.

PARIS/BRUSSELS, PARIS, FRANCE, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareContinuity.eu , a new European initiative focused on the reliability of long‑term home care, is calling for EU‑level requirements to ensure that publicly funded elderly care is not only planned, but actually delivered and verifiable.The initiative argues that while EU law recognises rights related to dignity and social assistance in old age, no European framework verifies whether care services are carried out in practice — leaving millions of missed visits invisible in administrative systems.Under the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, article 25 guarantees the rights of older persons to lead a life of dignity and independence, article 34 provides access to social assistance.However, CareContinuity.eu notes that these rights are not matched by operational obligations requiring Member States to track the delivery of home‑care services, including scheduled visits.“Across Europe, scheduled care visits can be missed repeatedly without being detected, alerted, or reported.” the initiative stated. “What is not measured does not exist — and today, missed care simply does not exist in EU law.”Proposal: link EU funding to verifiable service deliveryCareContinuity.eu proposes that EU-funded care programmes, including those supported through instruments such as the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), should be subject to operational conditions ensuring that services are delivered, monitored, and reported.The initiative outlines four core requirements:• verification of whether scheduled visits take place;• timestamped systems to record delivery;• automatic alerts in case of missed visits;• reporting of service delivery rates at local, regional and national levels.To enable comparison across providers and Member States, CareContinuity.eu calls for the development of common indicators, including:• missed‑visits rate,• plan A rate (successful visits by the assigned provider),• plan B rate (successful replacement solutions).The central proposal is clear: EU funding for care services should be conditional on the existence of monitoring mechanisms.“No measurable rights for the elderly means no enforceable rights. Linking funding to verification mechanisms would support the effective implementation of existing EU principles.”No harmonisation required — only transparency and accountabilityCareContinuity.eu emphasises that the proposed approach does not require harmonising national care systems. Instead, it aims to improve transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.The initiative plans to engage with the European Commission and the European Parliament in the coming months, particularly in the context of discussions on social‑policy coordination and EU funding instruments.About CareContinuity.euCareContinuity.eu is a European initiative dedicated to improving the monitoring and continuity of long-term home-care delivery, particularly for older and vulnerable populations. It advocates for measurable, verifiable systems that ensure care is delivered reliably and transparently across the EU.

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