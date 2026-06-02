Addlly AI Named SuperAI Genesis Top 50 Startup

The next battleground for brands will not just be search rankings, but how they are understood, cited, and recommended by AI engines.” — Tina Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of Addlly AI

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, an enterprise AI Search Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Platform, has been selected as part of the Genesis Top 50 Startup Cohort at SuperAI 2026. This recognition places Addlly AI among a global group of emerging artificial intelligence companies building solutions for enterprise adoption, AI Visibility, and the next era of AI-driven brand building and marketing.

SuperAI 2026, taking place in Singapore from 10-11 June 2026, is one of Asia’s leading AI conferences, bringing together founders, enterprises, investors, developers, policymakers, and technology leaders from across the global AI ecosystem. The Genesis Startup Competition is powered by OpenAI and Microsoft for Startups.

Addlly AI was recognized for its enterprise-grade AI Marketing Agents that help organizations improve visibility across both traditional search engines and emerging AI search platforms. Its flagship GEO Audit Agent enables brands to understand how they appear across AI-generated answers, identify citation gaps, benchmark competitors, and act on the recommendations through Addlly AI’s execution agents.

“We are honoured to be recognized among the Genesis Top 50 startups at SuperAI 2026,” said Tina Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of Addlly AI. “The next battleground for brands will not just be search rankings, but how they are understood, cited, and recommended by AI engines. Enterprises need a trusted GEO platform that can show them where they stand today, what needs to change, and then help them execute at speed. Addlly AI is building that bridge from AI visibility to business impact.”

Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, is becoming a critical priority for enterprise marketing teams as consumers increasingly use platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini, and other conversational AI systems to discover products, services, and trusted information. Unlike traditional search, AI visibility is shaped by citation quality, structured content, entity clarity, topical authority, product information, and the consistency of a brand’s digital footprint across multiple sources.

Addlly AI’s GEO Audit Agent was built to address this shift. The platform helps enterprises measure AI search visibility, analyze citation patterns, understand why certain sources are being referenced, identify content and schema gaps, and create a prioritized roadmap for improvement. Beyond audit and reporting, Addlly AI’s execution agents help marketing teams create and optimize the content needed to strengthen AI visibility across blogs, product pages, social media, newsletters, landing pages, and other digital assets.

This audit-to-execution model is a key differentiator for Addlly AI. While many platforms focus only on tracking mentions or monitoring AI search results, Addlly AI helps enterprises understand what is missing, what needs to be fixed, and how to act on those recommendations through secure, brand-trained AI agents.

Today, Addlly AI supports more than 35 enterprise customers across multiple industries and is trusted by brands like Johnson’s Baby, Aveeno, Stayfree, MetLife, Organic India, Kenvue Group, Shiseido, Tata Sampann, and other global organizations seeking to improve AI visibility and scale marketing content operations through AI-powered workflows. Customers have described Addlly AI as one of the best GEO platforms for enterprises because it goes beyond AI search monitoring to deliver citation forensics, competitive benchmarking, sentiment analysis, actionable recommendations, and execution through brand-trained AI agents.

The recognition from SuperAI comes as enterprises worldwide accelerate AI adoption while seeking greater transparency, governance, and measurable outcomes from their AI investments. For marketing leaders, the challenge is no longer only creating more content. It is ensuring that the right content is discoverable, trusted, and cited across the new AI-led search environment.

About Addlly AI

Addlly AI is an enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization platform that helps organizations audit, plan, and execute for AI search. The company enables brands to understand how they appear across AI-powered search environments, benchmark competitor visibility, analyze citations, identify content opportunities, and improve discoverability across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini, and other emerging AI search engines.

Addlly AI’s suite of AI Marketing Agents includes the GEO Audit Agent, GEO Blog Writer Agent, GEO Blog Rewrite Agent, SEO AI Agent, Social Listening AI Agent, Newsletter AI Agent, eCommerce Agent, Schema Agent, and Social Media AI Agent. These agents are trained on an organization’s products, brand guidelines, tone of voice, and strategic objectives, helping marketing teams move faster from insight to execution while maintaining brand consistency and enterprise governance.

Addlly AI is SOC 2 compliant and delivers secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions designed for real-world business deployment. The company has participated in and received support through programs and initiatives from Microsoft, AWS, NVIDIA, Meta, DBS, UOB, HP, and IMDA.

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