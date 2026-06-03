STUBB AGENCY IDENTIFIES GROWTH GAPS ACROSS INDUSTRIES; SELECTS 10 SWISS COMPANIES POSITIONED TO FILL THEM

Growth Partnership Program identifies the revenue Swiss companies are leaving on the table

A selective 2026 program that finds where Swiss companies are leaving revenue on the table - and gives them the strategy and execution to own their category.

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stubb Agency today launches its 2026 Growth Partnership Program, a selective initiative built on a clear thesis: across industries, structural growth gaps exist. These are specific, underexploited revenue opportunities that the right company can address. Following months of market analysis, Stubb has identified 10 Swiss companies whose position and capabilities make them strong candidates to capture these opportunities, whether in their domestic market or internationally. Each receives a confidential strategic package upcoming weeks detailing the specific opportunity identified for their business.The program is narrow by design: Stubb enters only three to five long-term partnerships per year. The 10 Swiss companies selected represent those where the fit between identified market gap and company capability is most compelling, and where substantial revenue growth is both visible and achievable.The Gaps Stubb IdentifiedAcross industries, Stubb's analysis surfaced a consistent pattern: significant revenue opportunities going uncaptured. Categories where customer demand develops but no company is meeting it decisively. Premium positioning that could be claimed but hasn't been. Growth paths, at home and abroad, that remain open. Brand architectures that understate underlying product strength.These gaps represent unclaimed territory: opportunities where the company that moves decisively will consolidate advantage, and those that don't will watch it accrue to competitors.Swiss companies are uniquely positioned to capture many of these opportunities. The Swiss market has produced businesses with genuine product superiority, deep customer loyalty, and real cultural capital. That is exactly the foundation required to compete and win, whether at home or in international markets. What's often missing is the strategic and executional infrastructure to translate that strength into scale.Why These 10 CompaniesThe 10 Swiss companies were chosen because they possess what it takes to fill these gaps: strong product fundamentals, established market presence, real brand equity, and leadership with the ambition to grow.A True Partnership - Not an Agency RelationshipThe Growth Partnership Program is built on a different premise: client and partner operate as one team. Rather than briefing an external agency at arm's length, each company gains a complete, ready-to-scale in-house marketing department: a team of growth marketing experts spanning strategy, design, development, content, and campaigns, under one roof and working from day one.A principal strategist leads as the client's fractional CMO, embedded alongside the executive team. There are no account managers, no handoffs, and no ramp-up. The person who understands the business is the person driving the work. The client gains an entire marketing function, and the senior leadership to direct it, without building one internally.What makes it a true partnership is shared risk. Stubb is a growth partner with skin in the game: a meaningful portion of its fee is tied directly to client outcomes, whether revenue, pipeline, or scale. The agency earns when its clients do. The track record bears this out. In previous partnerships, Stubb has driven 200,000 visitors to a product at launch and taken an e-commerce brand to record annual sales.This reflects a broader shift in how services businesses are being reshaped in the AI era. In a recent analysis titled "Services: The New Software," Sequoia Capital argued that the winning companies of the next decade will sell outcomes rather than tools, combining domain expertise with outcome-aligned compensation and AI-accelerated execution. Stubb has operated this way since inception.What Happens NextSelected companies will be contacted directly in the coming weeks with their assessments. Stubb will enter partnership conversations with a subset of the 10, based on mutual alignment on approach and commitment. Two client spots remain open for 2026.Other Swiss businesses positioned to act on similar opportunities can approach Stubb directly through the agency's fit-check program.

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