Guangdong Desifine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Trusted Partners for Custom Hair Care Solutions in the Booming Global Market

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global scalp care market is experiencing a paradigm shift as consumers increasingly prioritize targeted solutions for hair thinning and loss. Among the most dynamic segments, private label hair growth serum has emerged as a key category for brands seeking to enter or expand within the $10+ billion hair care industry. In 2026, Chinese manufacturers are not only meeting global demand but are redefining standards through advanced R&D, rigorous certification, and scalable production. This guide profiles three leading private label hair growth serum manufacturers in China, with an in-depth look at Guangdong Desifine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and provides actionable insights for procurement professionals.1. Guangdong Desifine Biotechnology Co., Ltd. – The Pioneering PartnerFounded in 2000 and headquartered in the Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone of Guangzhou, Desifine operates a 15,000 m² modern industrial plant with an independent garden-style facility. The company employs 82 staff, including over 20 engineers in its R&D team, and maintains an annual output capacity of 5 million units. With 60% of products exported to the USA and Europe, Desifine has served more than 800 global brands across skincare, face masks, body care, and hair care categories.Desifine’s private label hair growth serum line is built upon a pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing standard certified by GMPC, ISO 22716, and FDA Registration. The company’s 8-Free clean formula – free from preservatives, fragrance, mineral oil, silicone, traditional emulsifiers, amines, dyes, and cruelty – aligns with clean beauty trends increasingly demanded by conscious consumers. Technical advantages include faster time-to-market supported by 10,000+ ready formulas and multi-round destructive testing for product stability. The cost advantage comes from competitive pricing with pharmaceutical-grade quality and expert R&D support.In 2018, Desifine invested 50 million RMB to introduce precision production and testing equipment from France, Germany, and Switzerland. The workshops were upgraded to intelligent, scientific manufacturing systems. The company further integrated advanced management concepts from the German Henkel Group and collaborates with experts from Sun Yat-sen University, South China University of Technology, and Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine. Available customization options for private label hair growth serums include formula, fragrance, concentration, packaging, and labeling."Our philosophy is to provide brands with a complete turnkey solution—from concept to shelf. With 25+ years of experience, dual GMPC & ISO 22716 certification, and a formula library exceeding 10,000 recipes, we empower our clients to launch differentiated hair growth serums with confidence."— Vicky, Business Development Manager, DesifineDesifine’s after-sales support includes formula adjustment, batch tracking, stability testing reports, safety data sheets, product claim support, and reorder flexibility. The company also offers a 1-year free warranty and lifetime maintenance with cost-price components.Contact Desifine:· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13016010480· Email: info@desifine.com· Website: https://desifine.com · Address: No. 93, Lanhe Avenue, Nansha District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China2. Cosmax (Guangzhou) – The Global Scalp Care SpecialistAs a subsidiary of the South Korean Cosmax group, Cosmax (Guangzhou) operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Guangzhou’s science city. The company is recognized for its expertise in active ingredient delivery systems and has developed a proprietary scalp microbiome balance technology. Cosmax offers private label hair growth serums with a focus on dermatological safety and clinical efficacy, often serving premium and mid-range brands. Their strength lies in large-volume production consistency and global regulatory compliance, though minimum order quantities tend to be higher compared to Desifine. Cosmax Guangzhou also holds ISO 22716 and GMPC certifications and provides turnkey private label services.3. Kolmar Korea (Shanghai) – The R&D PowerhouseKolmar Korea’s Shanghai manufacturing arm is another major player in the Chinese private label hair care market. With a strong emphasis on biotech-derived active ingredients, Kolmar Korea (Shanghai) has developed a range of plant-based and peptide-enriched hair growth serums. The company has partnered with multiple international brands and offers comprehensive services from formula development to clinical testing. Its competitive advantage includes access to Kolmar’s global R&D network and advanced encapsulation technologies. However, for brands seeking highly flexible MOQ (3,000 units per SKU) and a broader spectrum of clean formulation options, Desifine’s 8-Free approach and smaller batch capabilities provide a more adaptive solution for emerging and mid-sized beauty enterprises.Why Private Label Hair Growth Serum is Central to Scalp Care InnovationThe hair growth serum market is driven by the convergence of scalp health awareness, ingredient transparency, and personalization. Key subcategories include organic hair growth serum , anti-hair loss serum, scalp serum, plant-based serum, men’s and women’s serums, alcohol-free formulations, thickening serums, leave-in treatments, and extra-strength formulas. Manufacturers with broad formulation capabilities, such as Desifine, are best positioned to serve this diversity through their extensive formula library and flexible production lines.Industry reports indicate that in 2025–2026, global demand for private label hair growth serums has grown by over 15% annually, with China emerging as the preferred sourcing destination due to its combination of cost-efficiency, quality infrastructure, and innovation pace. Certifications such as GMPC, ISO 22716, and FDA Registration are now baseline requirements for credible partners.Conclusion: Choosing the Right Partner for Your BrandSelecting a private label hair growth serum manufacturer requires careful evaluation of production capacity, certification depth, R&D expertise, and flexibility. While Cosmax (Guangzhou) and Kolmar Korea (Shanghai) are established names with strong capabilities, Desifine distinguishes itself through 25+ years of focused experience, a 15,000 m² GMP-certified plant, 10,000+ formula reserves, pharmaceutical-grade standards, and a customer-centric service model that includes low MOQ and comprehensive regulatory support. For buyers seeking a reliable, innovation-driven partner, Desifine presents a compelling proposition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.