thebigword Named Among West Yorkshire’s Top 100 Private Companies And One Of The Region’s Fastest-Growing Businesses

thebigword Logo West Yorkshire LTD Report

Leeds-headquartered language services leader recognised in West Yorkshire LTD 2026 report, which reveals the region’s private sector generated £63.2bn.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thebigword Group is proud to announce it has been named in the West Yorkshire LTD 2026 report, published by Grant Thornton UK LLP, both as one of West Yorkshire’s Top 100 privately owned companies by turnover and as one of the region’s 25 fastest-growing businesses, ranked #18 by three-year EBITDA CAGR.

The dual recognition reflects thebigword’s sustained investment in technology, people and global reach, and its position as one of the most dynamic businesses operating in the UK language and interpretation services sector.

West Yorkshire LTD 2026 is the first edition of an annual series benchmarking the county’s privately owned business community. It found that the Top 100 companies collectively delivered £63.2 billion in turnover, with EBITDA surging 57.9% to £6.3 billion, underscoring the underlying earnings strength of West Yorkshire’s private sector.

“Being recognised in both the Top 100 and the fastest-growing list in this inaugural report is a genuine source of pride, not just for me, but for every person at thebigword who has contributed to where we are today. We’ve built a business that competes at the highest level globally, and we’ve done it from Leeds. That’s something worth shouting about. West Yorkshire has the talent, the ambition and the infrastructure to produce world-class, internationally competitive companies, and we intend to keep proving that. This recognition from Grant Thornton is a milestone, but it’s also motivation. We’re not done yet.” said Josh Gould, CEO, thebigword.

The West Yorkshire LTD 2026 Top 100 is ranked by turnover using the most recent publicly available accounts, covering businesses that are both owned and managed within West Yorkshire. The fastest-growing list ranks businesses by three-year EBITDA CAGR, including only companies with EBITDA above £1m and turnover above £10m - a threshold that confirms thebigword’s scale and profitability alongside its growth trajectory.

thebigword joins a cohort that spans advanced manufacturing, retail, healthcare, financial services and technology, illustrating the breadth of West Yorkshire’s private sector and the region’s ability to produce high-growth, knowledge-intensive businesses alongside its traditional industrial base.

thebigword’s growth story plays out against a backdrop of significant regional momentum. West Yorkshire is undergoing what Mayor Tracy Brabin has described as a “once in a generation” transformation.

“West Yorkshire’s private sector is accelerating its economic momentum while redefining what sustainable, inclusive growth looks like in the North. The businesses recognised in this report - including thebigword - embody the spirit of the region: ambitious, collaborative and ready for the future.” said Dan Dickinson, Yorkshire Practice Leader and Partner, Grant Thornton UK LLP.

ABOUT THEBIGWORD

thebigword is one of the world’s leading language services companies, headquartered in Leeds, West Yorkshire. The business provides translation, interpreting and language technology solutions to governments, private sector and public sector organisations globally. With a workforce spanning multiple continents and a technology platform built for scale, thebigword combines the heritage and values of a Yorkshire business with the reach and capability of a global enterprise. For more information visit: www.thebigword.com

ABOUT WEST YORKSHIRE LTD 2026

Published by Grant Thornton UK LLP, West Yorkshire LTD 2026 is the inaugural edition of an annual analysis of West Yorkshire’s private company landscape. The report covers the county’s 100 largest privately owned companies by turnover and its 25 fastest-growing companies by three-year EBITDA CAGR. Data is drawn from publicly available accounts as of 27 November 2025.

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