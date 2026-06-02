LARUS expands its first-party IPv4 leasing platform, giving enterprises, cloud, hosting, telecom, and infrastructure direct IPv4 capacity access.

KL, MALAYSIA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LARUS today announced the continued expansion of its first-party IPv4 leasing platform , providing enterprises, cloud operators, hosting providers, telecommunications companies, and infrastructure businesses with direct access to IPv4 capacity through a unified Lu Heng -controlled continuity structure.LARUS is Lu Heng’s first-party IPv4 leasing platform, backed by the RIR system’s only court-ordered shareholder-position continuity structure. Cloud Innovation holds the registry-side shareholder-position, while LARUS operates the commercial, routing, renewal, and customer continuity layer.The IPv4 market operates across fragmented sourcing models, broker chains, and multi-party intermediary arrangements. LARUS is structured to eliminate dependency on layered counterparties by providing a single operational and commercial interface for IPv4 continuity.LARUS is not an intermediary. It does not function as a broker or a matching layer. It operates as a first-party leasing platform built around direct control of capacity, routing authority, renewal processes, and customer operations within one continuity structure.First-party IPv4 leasing is defined by unified operational control:Address capacity is managed within a Lu Heng-controlled continuity structureRouting authority is provided through the same controlled structureRenewal accountability remains within a single operating platformCustomer engagement occurs directly through LARUS rather than distributed counterpart networksThe company positions IPv4 as a continuity-critical infrastructure asset. The primary risk is not acquisition but operational stability over time, including registry-layer governance, policy changes, administrative actions, audits, and legal disputes that can affect uninterrupted use of number resources.LARUS is designed to separate customer operations from upstream registry-layer exposure by consolidating commercial, routing, and renewal functions into one continuity platform.The structure is supported by a court-ordered shareholder-position held by Cloud Innovation, following an order from the Supreme Court of Mauritius directing its entry into AFRINIC’s statutory register. Under Mauritius company law, shareholder and share-register concepts are adapted into member and register-of-members frameworks for companies limited by guarantee. This position forms part of what LARUS defines as its continuity foundation.IPv4 is treated by LARUS as a continuity system rather than a transactional commodity. The objective is not registry proximity but operational resilience across routing, governance, legal, and renewal domains.About LARUSLARUS is Lu Heng’s first-party IPv4 leasing platform. It provides production IPv4 capacity, routing support, renewal management, and continuity services through a unified commercial structure designed to maintain operational stability and reduce dependency on fragmented sourcing models.

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