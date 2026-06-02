Maui County leaders urge preparedness as hurricane season starts with above-normal predictions





Five to 13 tropical cyclones predicted this year for Central Pacific basin

Hurricane season in Hawaiʻi starts today, June 1, through Nov. 30, 2026, and with an above-normal season forecast — including five to 13 tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific — County of Maui and Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) officials are urging residents and visitors to prepare well before a storm is on the horizon.

“Over the past two years, our team has strengthened emergency response capabilities by stationing MEMA specialists on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and in Hāna — a historic step that improves local coordination, situational awareness and partnerships with our Fire, Police and other public safety agencies,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “However, readiness is a kākou effort. We encourage everyone to prepare their families, pets, neighbors and friends, and to check in on vulnerable community members, including kūpuna, individuals with disabilities and our unsheltered ‘ohana.”

During a briefing May 21, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Central Pacific basin, including Hawaiʻi, with a 70% chance of above-normal activity. Experts cannot predict where or when storms will form or make landfall. Storm tracks and impacts are determined by shorter-term weather patterns and can change rapidly.

Forecasters expect five to 13 tropical cyclones, which include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

“NOAA forecasters say the tropical Pacific could experience moderate to strong El Niño conditions, which are typically linked to increased tropical cyclone activity in Hawaiʻi’s Central Pacific region,” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Officials statewide are urging communities to prepare well before any storm is on the horizon. Taking small steps now can make a significant difference in protecting your family, home and community.”

Hurricanes, tropical depressions and tropical storms can bring destructive winds, dangerous storm surges, heavy rainfall and flooding.

MEMA urges all households to be “Two Weeks Ready,” meaning each person should have at least 14 days of food, water, medications and essential supplies on hand. Prepare your home and consider back-up power options, such as a generator.

In addition, residents should assemble go bags ahead of time in case evacuations are needed. Each bag should include:

• Important documents

• Chargers

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Hygiene items

• Prescription medications

• Nonperishable food and water (enough for at least 72 hours)

• Personal essentials tailored to individual and family (and pet) needs

Being informed during a storm is just as important as having the right supplies. MEMA recommends that people:

• Sign up for MEMA Alerts for real-time emergency notifications at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA

• Download the Genasys Protect app for evacuation updates and hazard alerts at protect.genasys.com

• Stay connected through AM/FM radio, all-hazard sirens, local TV, trusted news and social media pages, and official emergency alert systems (EAS and WEA)

For more information on hurricane preparedness and emergency resources, visit www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA , call (808) 270-7285 or email [email protected].

To track potential hurricane season storms, visit the NOAA NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/?cpac. For NWS in Honolulu weather watches, alerts and warnings for Maui County and the rest of the state, visit https://www.weather.gov/hfo.

# # #