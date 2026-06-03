ScrapTrade Launches Online Platform to Connect Scrap Buyers and Sellers

ScrapTrade launches Australia's first dedicated online scrap trading marketplace, connecting households, businesses, scrap yards, and recyclers to buy and sell scrap metal and used materials — locally and globally.

Australia's new scrap trading marketplace helps households, businesses, and recyclers get better value for scrap metal and used materials and products.

Everything has value. ScrapTrade makes it easier than ever to buy, sell, and connect in the scrap industry, from households to global traders.” — ScrapTrade Team

SYDNEY , NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScrapTrade, a new online marketplace for buying and selling scrap, has officially launched, offering Australians a smarter, faster way to connect with scrap yards, recyclers, and traders; both locally and globally. The platform is free to join and open to everyone, from everyday households to large-scale industrial recyclers.The Problem With the Old WayFor years, getting a fair price for scrap has meant spending hours on the phone or driving from yard to yard, with no guarantee you'd find the best deal at the end of it. Sellers were left guessing what their scrap was worth. Buyers and scrap yards struggled to source materials efficiently. And small businesses and sole traders had no easy way to grow their customer base or reach new markets.ScrapTrade was built to fix exactly that.A Smarter Way to Buy and Sell Scrap ScrapTrade is an online marketplace that connects scrap sellers with buyers, recyclers, and scrap yards in one place. Sellers can list what they have, receive competitive offers, and complete deals without leaving home. Buyers and scrap yards can source the materials they need quickly, browse listings, and connect with suppliers they wouldn't have found otherwise.The platform supports all types of scrap; scrap metal, copper, aluminium, steel, iron, car parts, end-of-life vehicles, whitegoods, electronics, and general household items. If it has value as scrap, ScrapTrade is the place to trade it.Built for Everyone in the Scrap IndustryScrapTrade is designed to serve a wide range of users across the scrap and recycling ecosystem:> Households can turn old appliances, car parts, and unwanted metal items into cash, without having to hunt for a buyer.> Scrap yards can attract more sellers, grow their inbound supply, and reach customers beyond their local area.> Businesses and trade companies can offload scrap materials generated from operations and get better returns than traditional disposal methods.> Recyclers and processors can source specific materials at scale, reducing the time and cost of procurement.> Car wreckers can list vehicles and parts, connecting with buyers looking for specific components or bulk metal.No matter where you sit in the supply chain, ScrapTrade simplifies the process and puts more value back in your hands.One of ScrapTrade's most practical features is local discovery. Users can search for scrap yards and buyers near them, making it easy to arrange fast pickups, drop-offs, and local deals, saving time and cutting down on transport costs.At the same time, the platform isn't limited by geography. For larger traders, recyclers, and businesses, ScrapTrade supports national and international connections — opening the door to a much bigger market and better pricing opportunities than a single local yard could ever offer.Everything Has ValueThe philosophy behind ScrapTrade is simple: everything has value, and too much of it goes unrealised because the right buyer and seller never connect. A pile of copper wire sitting in a shed, a wrecked car in a driveway, leftover steel from a construction job. These are all assets waiting to be traded.ScrapTrade makes that connection happen. By bringing transparency, convenience, and reach to the scrap industry, the platform empowers sellers to get what their materials are actually worth, and helps buyers source scrap more efficiently than ever before."We built ScrapTrade because the scrap industry deserved a better way to do business," said a spokesperson for ScrapTrade. "Whether you're clearing out the garage or running a recycling operation, our platform helps you get better value and find the right connections without the runaround."Join ScrapTrade TodayScrapTrade is now live and free to join. Visit scraptrade.com.au to create your account, post a listing, browse available scrap, and find scrap yards near you. Grow your scrap business, source materials with ease, and start getting better value for everything you have to trade.About ScrapTradeScrapTrade is an online scrap marketplace for buying and selling scrap. The platform connects households, businesses, scrap yards, car wreckers, and recyclers to trade scrap metal and used materials; locally and globally. Free to join and open to all, ScrapTrade makes it easy to find scrap yards near you, get better value for your scrap.

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