As Tech Companies Race to Commercialize Grief, Debut Novel VAULT Asks: 'Who Controls the Memory of You?'

Vault by Vince Peersman

Author Vince Peersman explores digital afterlife, corporate control, and AI-powered identity in his dystopian sci-fi thriller VAULT.

I think the digital afterlife industry is genuinely remarkable. But who owns the data? Who owns the memory of you? My book gives a frightening glimpse into how this could play out.” — Vince Peersman

KOBYłKA, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real-world companies are already racing to build products that simulate deceased loved ones. At the same time, governments and corporations worldwide face mounting scrutiny over data privacy, AI regulation, and the unchecked power of digital platforms.

VAULT, the debut novel by Vince Peersman, imagines the next step — and it is not a comfortable one.

The dystopian sci-fi thriller asks a question that becomes more urgent every year: Who controls the memory of you?

Set in a near-future world where corporate and governmental control has crossed its final frontier, VAULT explores not only life and death, but what happens after: who is remembered, whether grief is permitted to exist, and whether a person’s name survives or is quietly corrected out of the system.

In VAULT, outbreak analyst Noah Mercer is drowning in mortality data in a world on the brink. To escape, he enters Vault™, the world’s most immersive VR metaverse, owned by the all-powerful Mirror Dynamic™ corporation.

But when users begin vanishing from the platform without a trace — a missing racer, a deleted crew, a blank space where a name should be — Noah uncovers a conspiracy so vast and so deeply embedded in the infrastructure of modern life that exposing it may cost him everything.

As an AI-designed virus spreads outside, governments and Mirror Dynamic make a pact that turns remembrance into a liability. Hunted by Burn Teams and a man who believes order matters more than names, Noah and a fractured team of journalists, hackers, and intelligence operatives must expose the machine before the dead lose their final right: proof that they existed at all.

At its heart, VAULT is a novel about the most radical act left in a surveilled, algorithmically governed world: refusing to disappear.

For readers of Black Mirror, 1984, and The Circle, VAULT is a dark, fast-moving techno-thriller set disturbingly close to the world already forming around us.

With its cinematic world, escalating conspiracy, and series-ready structure, VAULT is also being positioned for television adaptation. Franchise and adaptation rights are held by Pulzr Productions FZE, with enquiries welcome from producers, studios, and streaming platforms.

To mark the launch, the ebook edition of VAULT is available for $0.99 USD for a limited time only on Amazon.

Vault book trailer

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