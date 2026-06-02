Altimetrik named as a Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 for Global Capability Center (GCC) Services

Gautam Samanta, Chief Commercial Officer, Altimetrik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altimetrik, an AI-first data and digital engineering company, has been named a Product Challenger in two categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Global Capability Center (GCC) Services Global Report, earning recognition in both the Design and Setup and Optimization and Enhancement quadrants. The ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 report evaluates leading service providers across the global GCC ecosystem, assessing capabilities across the full lifecycle from initial strategy and establishment through to ongoing transformation and enhancement. The study highlights a market at a strategic inflexion point, where execution capability and AI-enabled operating models are rapidly becoming the defining measures of provider success.Gautam Samanta, Chief Commercial Officer, Altimetrik, commented: "This recognition from ISG reflects the discipline behind our GCC-in-a-Box model and the strength of our partner ecosystem, including collaborations with OpenAI and Google Cloud, to bring frontier AI capabilities into regulated and brownfield enterprise environments where most business value resides. We are proud to partner with clients in building AI-enabled GCCs that are not only future-ready but designed to create sustained enterprise value and long-term competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-first world."In the Design and Setup category, ISG recognised Altimetrik's structured, end-to-end GCC lifecycle approach, built on a repeatable discover-design-deliver-scale model that ensures continuity from strategy through execution. The report highlighted the firm's early-stage co-innovation capabilities, including blueprint studios and digital twin simulations that enable enterprises to validate scope, talent requirements and financial assumptions before committing to large-scale investment. Altimetrik's digital-first architecture, building cloud-native, API-first environments with embedded DevSecOps from inception, was cited for eliminating the need for post-setup modernisation and accelerating time-to-value.In the Optimization and Enhancement category, ISG highlighted Altimetrik's proprietary platforms and engineering accelerators, including MLOps fabric, observability tools and GenAI-based SDLC accelerators, which improve engineering productivity by 20–40 per cent and reduce technical debt through standardised, reusable components. The report also noted the firm's maturity-led approach, tailoring interventions based on where a client sits in its GCC journey, from rapid de-risked entry through co-investment and BOT constructs to transformation of existing centres toward AI-led, product-centric operating models.ISG's assessment also recognised measurable client outcomes, including 30 per cent faster time-to-market for portal and IVR enhancements, over 50 per cent efficiency gains in automation and operational workflows, and the elimination of more than 30,000 hours of effort generating over $10 million in savings.Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG added: "Altimetrik brings an engineering-led approach to GCCs, combining product thinking, AI enablement, and flexible incubation models to help enterprises build and scale more value-driven delivery centres."More information on the report and Altimetrik's GCC capabilities is available here

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