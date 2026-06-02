The European PlanetAI Nature Space Standard Finances Carbon Credit Issuance and Launches Its EUDR Platform

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PNS has announced a financial model that eliminates upfront certification costs for climate project developers and unveiled PNS-EUDR Ready

We are removing financial and regulatory barriers so that sustainability projects can access global markets through science and technology” — Ivan Vilar, Vice President

BARCELONA, EUROPA, SPAIN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanetAI Nature Space (PNS), the first carbon credit certification body established in Spain and a European Union leader by volume of carbon credits issued, has announced the launch of two initiatives aimed at transforming access to international sustainability markets: a financing model for the issuance of high-integrity carbon credits and the official launch of its EUDR-PNS Ready technology platform for deforestation-free exports to the European Union.These initiatives address two of the most significant challenges currently faced by businesses, producers, local communities and environmental project developers: access to financing for climate project certification and compliance with new European regulatory requirements related to deforestation.Within the voluntary carbon market, one of the main barriers to project development is the substantial upfront cost associated with the validation, verification and issuance of carbon credits. These costs must be incurred before credits can be commercialised, creating significant financial barriers, particularly for Indigenous communities, producer associations, local organisations and project developers in emerging economies.To remove this obstacle, PlanetAI Nature Space has developed an innovative financing model under which the organisation itself covers the costs associated with carbon credit issuance. The investment is only recovered once the credits have been successfully sold on the market.Credits issued under the Standard are known as VNCUs (Verified Natural Carbon Units), units designed to ensure high levels of environmental integrity, traceability and transparency.As an example, a project capable of generating 500,000 carbon credits may face upfront certification costs exceeding €100,000 under certain international standards. Under PlanetAI Nature Space's model, these costs are financed by the organisation, allowing project developers to focus their resources on the effective implementation and conservation of ecosystems.The organisation's approach is based on three fundamental pillars. The first is the integration of ancestral knowledge and recognition of the role played by Indigenous Peoples and local communities in ecosystem protection. The second is the incorporation of advanced science and technology through satellite monitoring, artificial intelligence, blockchain traceability, independent scientific review and third-party validation and verification processes. The third is the removal of financial barriers through the financing of issuance costs.PlanetAI Nature Space currently operates methodologies covering forest carbon projects, blue carbon associated with mangrove ecosystems, carbon projects in oil palm cultivation, and methane mitigation across sectors including oil and gas, mining and landfill operations. The organisation also plans to expand its scope into additional strategic environmental sectors in the near future.Alongside this initiative, PlanetAI Nature Space announced the official launch of EUDR-PNS Ready, a digital platform designed to help producers, economic operators, associations, federations and industry groups comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).The new European regulation requires certain products placed on the EU market to demonstrate that they do not originate from deforested or degraded land. Compliance represents an increasing challenge for sectors such as cocoa, coffee, soy, palm oil, timber and timber-derived products.EUDR-PNS Ready has been developed to transform this regulatory process into an automated, verifiable and scalable system through the combined use of Earth Observation, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.The platform enables the monitoring of agricultural and forestry plots using both historical and real-time satellite imagery, identifying land-use changes, detecting potential deforestation events and generating automated reports compatible with European regulatory requirements.Beyond facilitating regulatory compliance, the solution also serves as a digital infrastructure connecting the different stakeholders within supply chains. Producers, operators, associations and federations can interact within a shared digital environment, facilitating commercial relationships based on verified information and demonstrable traceability.One of the platform's most innovative features is its ability to transform regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage. Rather than merely producing documentation for audits or inspections, the platform provides market access tools, commercial visibility and comprehensive supply-chain management capabilities.From a technological perspective, EUDR-PNS Ready integrates multispectral satellite imagery analysis, advanced artificial intelligence algorithms capable of detecting land-cover changes and blockchain records that ensure the immutability of generated information.The platform's architecture has been designed to operate simultaneously with thousands of producers and organizations, enabling efficient deployment across both small-scale agricultural holdings and large international supply chains.The benefits are significant for all participants. Producers gain access to European markets while reducing compliance costs and increasing commercial visibility. Operators reduce regulatory risks and simplify due diligence processes. Associations and federations can manage compliance centrally for thousands of members, generating economies of scale and competitive advantages.The combination of the carbon credit financing model and the EUDR-PNS Ready platform reflects PlanetAI Nature Space's strategic vision of building an integrated infrastructure for global sustainability. While the financing model facilitates access to climate finance, the technology platform enables access to increasingly demanding international markets.Through these initiatives, PlanetAI Nature Space strengthens its position as an organization that combines science, technology, climate finance and regulatory compliance to accelerate the transition towards more sustainable, transparent and environmentally responsible production models.The organization believes that the next decade will be defined by the convergence of carbon markets, artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring and international environmental regulations. In this context, solutions capable of integrating these elements will play a fundamental role in mobilizing capital towards the protection of the Planet.

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