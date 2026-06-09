Indetexx Expands Graded Used Bag Wholesale Program for South American Importers

used premium ladies' handbags

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, CHINA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGZHOU, China — Indetexx , a Guangzhou-based exporter of second-hand clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories, has introduced a graded used bag wholesale program for South American importers. The program focuses on premium handbags, branded bags, used designer bags , and adult backpacks, providing clearer quality standards, predictable piece counts, and practical container planning.The program is designed for buyers in Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, and nearby markets where second-hand fashion supports wholesale, retail, and open-market resale. In Chile, Iquique and the ZOFRI free trade zone remain key distribution hubs for used bags, used designer bags, second-hand clothing, and branded used shoes entering regional resale markets.For importers, clearer piece-count references are important because bag resale depends heavily on unit cost, repair needs, and resale channel. By separating bags into defined categories and loading references, Indetexx helps buyers plan inventory before shipment instead of relying only on mixed estimates.CLEARER GRADING FOR USED BAG RESALEUnlike used clothing, used bags require finer sorting because resale value depends on surface condition, zipper function, hardware completeness, structure, cleanliness, and style.A-grade used bags, including selected used designer bags, have intact surfaces, functional zippers, complete accessories, and stable structure. They are often preferred by retail stores and wholesale buyers because they need minimal repair before resale. B-grade bags may show surface wear, damaged zippers, missing hardware, or other repairable issues, but they can still enter price-sensitive channels where open-market sellers can handle repairs before resale.MAIN CATEGORIES AND LOADING REFERENCEIndetexx’s program covers three main categories:Premium handbags — Selected for better surface condition and resale readiness. They are packed in 30 kg bags, with about 70–80 pieces per bag. A 20-foot container can load approximately 23,800 pieces, while a 40-foot container can load approximately 53,200 pieces.Branded bags and used designer bags — Sold by piece and packed in cartons, with 40 pieces per carton. A 20-foot container can load approximately 12,000 pieces, while a 40-foot container can load approximately 20,000 pieces. This category supports clearer unit-cost calculation and more selective resale inventory.Adult backpacks — Packed in 33 kg bags, with about 60 pieces per bag. A 20-foot container can load approximately 20,400 pieces, while a 40-foot container can load approximately 45,600 pieces. Adult backpacks are suitable for open markets, school-use demand, daily-use retail, and volume-based wholesale channels.Actual loading quantities may vary by bag size, packing method, product mix, and final container arrangement. Indetexx provides packing references before shipment to help buyers estimate container volume, unit quantity, and resale inventory.PRODUCT MIX AND QUALITY CONTROLMany importers combine premium handbags, branded bags, or used designer bags with branded used clothing and branded used shoes in the same container. For these buyers, Indetexx recommends related branded second-hand categories rather than unrelated low-value goods, helping maintain consistent resale positioning while improving container utilization.The grading process includes raw material screening, category sorting, quality grading, pre-pack inspection, random sampling, and final QC before loading. Higher-quality bags receive protective packaging for better resale presentation. This process gives buyers a more consistent supply structure across different bag categories.ABOUT INDETEXXIndetexx, officially Guangzhou Haisen International Trade Co., Ltd., is a China-based exporter of second-hand clothing, branded used shoes, used bags, used designer bags, and accessories. Founded in 2012, it operates a 20,000 m² facility in Guangzhou with more than 30 sorting lines and over 200 workers, processing over 6,000 tons of raw materials monthly. Its quality management system holds ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 certifications.MEDIA CONTACTCompany: IndetexxWebsite: https://www.indetexx.com/ Email: sales@indetexx.comPhone: +86 181 2796 8217 Address: No. 21, Changyuan Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong, China

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