Bay County welcomes new leadership in Public Works and Emergency Services

Bay County recently announced two key leadership appointments, promoting Scott Chandler to Chief Infrastructure Officer and hiring Austin Pugh as Emergency Services Chief.

Chandler brings more than 20 years of engineering and public works leadership experience to his new role. Since joining Bay County in 2024 as Engineering Division manager and assistant Public Works director, he has helped oversee engineering operations, capital improvement planning and infrastructure projects. Prior to joining Bay County, Chandler served in leadership roles with Abilene, TX, and Jackson, TN.

Asked what excites him most about his new role, Chandler pointed to the people and culture he has experienced since joining Bay County.

"I've been impressed by the outstanding work culture at Bay County," Chandler said. "I'm excited to be a part of this team as we continue building resilient roads, reliable utilities and sustainable systems that support Bay County's bright future."

When asked what he would like colleagues and the community to know about him, Chandler shared a bit about his upbringing and appreciation for the area's natural resources.

"I grew up on a dairy farm in Tennessee, where I spent much of my time outdoors, whether working or exploring nature," he said. "One of the things I love most about Bay County is seeing how fish and wildlife thrive here, and I appreciate the opportunity to help protect and preserve the environment that makes this community so special."

Pugh joined Bay County on June 1 after serving as fire chief for Walton County Fire Rescue. A Northwest Florida native, he brings more than 24 years of experience in fire rescue, emergency medical services and emergency management. During his career, he has led major public safety initiatives, disaster response efforts and organizational improvements while overseeing more than 160 personnel.

For Pugh, the opportunity to lead Bay County Emergency Services through its next chapter is what excites him most about his new role.

"I am excited to work alongside the dedicated professionals of Bay County Emergency Services as we strengthen our organization and build for the future," Pugh said. "This is an opportunity to evaluate where we are today, identify where we need to go and work together to create a department that is prepared to meet the evolving needs of our community."

Pugh said he would like colleagues and community members to know that servant leadership is at the heart of his approach.

"I believe leadership is about serving others and helping people succeed," he said. "My responsibility is to support our personnel, invest in their development and provide the tools and resources they need to excel. By building trust, fostering accountability and empowering our team, we can create a stronger organization and continue moving Emergency Services forward for the residents of Bay County."

Together, Chandler and Pugh bring decades of leadership experience to Bay County and share a commitment to public service, collaboration and delivering high-quality services to residents.