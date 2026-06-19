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Global Premiere of Online Event 'NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII' Scheduled for June 26, 2026 (JST)

NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII

NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII Featured Titles

Prime 1 Studio’s online event series installment, “NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII,” premieres on YouTube June 26, 2026, 11:00 AM (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio, the renowned statue manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the latest edition of its online entertainment series, “NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII,” will premiere on YouTube on June 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM (JST).

Featuring titles such as Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Vampirella, and Aliens, this latest showcase will unveil new character statues from a wide range of properties and genres. Through immersive visuals powered by virtual production technology and in-depth reviews, experience the present and future of collectible artistry as envisioned by Prime 1 Studio.

NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII

US: June 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM EDT
EU: June 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM CEST
JP: June 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM JST

Learn more about NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE>>>

Watch on Prime 1 Studio's YouTube Channel>>>

Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp

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Global Premiere of Online Event 'NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XVIII' Scheduled for June 26, 2026 (JST)

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