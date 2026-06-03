AISOC Launches AISOC SYNERGY, Transforming Cybersecurity, Compliance and Resilience

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AISOC today announced the launch of AISOC SYNERGY, a groundbreaking evolution of its cybersecurity platform that combines advanced Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Generative AI to help organisations strengthen cyber resilience, accelerate threat investigations and simplify compliance reporting.At a time when organisations face escalating cyber threats, growing regulatory obligations and a global shortage of cybersecurity talent, AISOC SYNERGY has been designed to help security teams work smarter, respond faster and communicate risk more effectively. While traditional security tools generate ever-increasing volumes of alerts and data, AISOC SYNERGY transforms complex cybersecurity information into actionable intelligence, helping organisations move beyond detection towards true cyber understanding."AISOC SYNERGY represents a significant step forward in the evolution of cybersecurity operations," said Ian Vickers, Founder of AISOC. "Security teams are overwhelmed by data. Boards are demanding greater visibility of cyber risk. Compliance requirements continue to grow. AISOC SYNERGY bridges these challenges by combining cybersecurity expertise with the power of Generative AI, enabling organisations to gain meaningful insight from their security data and make better-informed decisions."Key Capabilities:AISOC SYNERGY introduces a range of advanced capabilities designed to support organisations, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and enterprise security teams.Key features include:• AI-assisted cybersecurity investigations• Intelligent summarisation of security events and incidents• Accelerated threat analysis and contextual understanding• Natural language interaction with cybersecurity data• Automated security posture assessments• Executive and board-level cyber risk reporting• Compliance-focused reporting aligned to recognised security frameworksOne of the most innovative capabilities within AISOC SYNERGY is its ability to transform cybersecurity telemetry into meaningful governance and compliance intelligence. Using Generative AI, AISOC SYNERGY can help organisations generate reports aligned with recognised standards and frameworks including:• GDPR• CAF (Cyber Assessment Framework)• ISO 27001• ISO 27017• ISO 27018• NIST Cybersecurity FrameworkThis capability helps organisations demonstrate cyber maturity, prepare for audits, identify areas for improvement and communicate cybersecurity performance in language understood by both technical and non-technical stakeholders.Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Challenge:The cybersecurity industry continues to face a significant skills shortage, leaving many organisations struggling to recruit and retain experienced security professionals. AISOC SYNERGY has been developed to augment human expertise rather than replace it. By reducing manual effort, accelerating investigations and providing intelligent recommendations, the platform helps security teams achieve greater operational effectiveness while maximising the value of existing resources.Supporting a More Resilient Future:The launch of AISOC SYNERGY reflects AISOC's vision to make advanced cybersecurity intelligence more accessible to organisations of all sizes.As cyber threats continue to evolve and regulatory scrutiny increases, organisations require solutions that can help them not only detect threats but also understand risk, demonstrate compliance and continuously improve resilience.AISOC believes AISOC SYNERGY represents a major step towards that future. A future where Artificial Intelligence empowers organisations to become more secure, more informed and more resilient.About AISOC:AISOC is a UK cybersecurity innovator focused on harnessing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI and Agentic AI to help organisations improve cybersecurity outcomes, strengthen resilience and simplify security operations. AISOC SYNERGY builds upon the foundations of AISOC Core by introducing advanced Generative AI capabilities that transform cybersecurity data into actionable intelligence, governance insights and compliance evidence.To explore our website click here For further information, demonstrations or media enquiries, please contact us using the details below.

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