TWINT In-App Payments Market Size Worth $8.35 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's TWINT In-App Payments Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The way we make payments is evolving rapidly, with in-app payment solutions becoming increasingly popular for their convenience and security. One such solution, TWINT, has been making notable strides in this space. Let’s explore the current size of the TWINT in-app payments market, key factors driving its growth, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

Steady Growth Outlook for the TWINT In-App Payments Market

The TWINT in-app payments market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $3.5 billion in 2025 to $4.16 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. This upward trend during the past period can be linked to several factors, including the expanding reach of smartphones, increasing popularity of mobile applications, a growing preference for cashless transactions, the adoption of digital banking services, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online platforms.

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Anticipated Expansion in TWINT In-App Payments Through 2030

Looking ahead, the TWINT in-app payments market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $8.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.1%. This projected surge is driven by advancements such as the wider use of AI-driven fraud detection systems, growing implementation of tokenization and encryption methods, the development of cloud-based payment infrastructure, stronger collaborations between merchants and fintech companies, and increasing demand for real-time payment processing. Key trends shaping this future phase include rising adoption of QR code-based payments within apps, enhanced NFC and direct bank transfer capabilities, a shift towards cloud deployment, expanded analytics and security features in payment platforms, and a heightened focus on delivering seamless, instant user experiences.

Understanding the TWINT In-App Payment Solution

TWINT functions as a mobile payment platform that enables users to make purchases directly inside applications by linking their bank account or card. It offers a secure and immediate payment process without relying on external gateways. The technology uses quick response (QR) codes and tokenization to protect user information, ensuring transactions are both safe and convenient for consumers.

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How Growing Smartphone Penetration Supports TWINT Market Growth

One of the primary factors boosting the TWINT in-app payments market is the increasing penetration of smartphones. This refers to the growing percentage of people who own and actively use smartphones, a trend propelled by more affordable devices and widespread access to high-speed mobile networks. As smartphones become more common, they expand the user base for mobile payment solutions like TWINT, enabling easy, secure, and instant transactions. According to Ericsson’s June 2024 report, mobile subscriptions worldwide are expected to climb from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029, highlighting the strong foundation for TWINT’s continued growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas in TWINT Payments

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the TWINT in-app payments market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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