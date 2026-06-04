New Federal Competition Aims to Strengthen Special Education Workforce Preparation

Behind most special education failures is a staffing problem. A new federal investment is finally trying to fix it. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

The special ed staffing crisis is why your child's services feel inconsistent. The federal government just acknowledged it.

When educators and service providers have stronger preparation and support, families are better positioned to engage in planning processes with clarity and confidence.” — Dan Rothfeld

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new federal competition announced in the Federal Register is intended to improve services and results for children with disabilities by supporting personnel development in special education.According to the notice, the U.S. Department of Education is inviting applications under a personnel development program designed to strengthen the preparation of professionals who serve children with disabilities. You can read about it here. Why Workforce Preparation MattersStaffing shortages and uneven access to trained professionals can affect how special education services are delivered in practice. Investments in preparation, training, and retention can support more consistent implementation of individualized services in schools and early learning settings.“Workforce capacity plays a meaningful role in how families experience special education systems,” said Dan Rothfeld , Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle . “When educators and service providers have stronger preparation and support, families are better positioned to engage in planning processes with clarity and confidence.”What This Means for Families● Professional development initiatives may influence service quality over time● Training investments can support stronger IEP and related service implementation● Families can ask schools how staff training and retention are being addressedAlthough a federal competition does not create immediate changes in any one district, it signals continued national attention to the systems that support children with disabilities.A Broader Systems ConversationFor families, policy developments like this matter because service delivery often depends not only on legal requirements, but also on whether schools and programs have access to well-prepared professionals. Understanding these developments can help families ask informed questions and participate effectively in educational planning.The Advocacy Circle provides practical tools, structured learning, and AI-supported guidance to help families navigate complex special education systems with greater understanding.About The Advocacy Circle:The Advocacy Circle is a national education advocacy and family support organization that provides practical tools, structured learning, and AI-supported guidance to help families navigate special education and related advocacy challenges. The organization is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at www.theadvocacycircle.com Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Families should consult appropriate professionals regarding specific circumstances.

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