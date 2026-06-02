Sobrius Partners with Adentris to Set a New Standard for Accountability in Behavioral Health

Our partnership with Adentris provides us real-time visibility into clinical quality and compliance and leverages modern technology to enhance client care.” — Nelson Smith

GALAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sobrius , a leading Virginia-based behavioral health provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Adentris, an AI-powered healthcare compliance and revenue integrity platform, as part of its broader effort to expand access to high-quality substance use disorder treatment while strengthening clinical accountability and operational performance.The partnership reflects Sobrius’ commitment to addressing one of the most pressing challenges in behavioral health today: how to scale care responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of quality, transparency, and patient outcomes.From Administrative Burden to Better Patient CareAs demand for addiction treatment continues to rise, behavioral health providers face growing complexity from documentation requirements and payer oversight to workforce constraints and operational inefficiencies.Sobrius’ partnership with Adentris directly addresses these challenges by embedding real-time intelligence into daily clinical operations, transforming compliance from a retrospective, administrative burden into a proactive tool for improving care delivery.With the platform now deployed across Sobrius’ residential and partial hospitalization programs, the organization is able to:• Resolve documentation issues before they impact care, reducing delays and disruptions in treatment continuity• Free clinicians from manual review processes, allowing more time focused on patients and recovery outcomes• Ensure consistency and quality across locations, even as the organization growsApproximately 100 patients across Sobrius’ programs benefit from this enhanced infrastructure at any given time, with clinical and compliance teams working from a shared, real-time view of patient documentation and care plans.Advancing a New Model of Behavioral Health LeadershipFor Sobrius CEO Nelson Smith, the partnership represents a natural extension of the system-wide transformation work he led at the state level now applied directly within a care delivery organization. “For too long, behavioral health has relied on looking backward, reviewing care after the fact, after a discharge or after a denial. What we’re building at Sobrius is fundamentally different. Our partnership with Adentris provides us real-time visibility into clinical quality and compliance and leverages modern technology to enhance client care while reducing administrative burden on our teams. This enables us to intervene earlier, support our staff more effectively and ultimately deliver better outcomes for the people we serve.” Nelson Smith, CEO SobriusLive in Record TimeFull deployment at Sobrius, covering EHR integration via the AI Web Agent layer, compliance rule configuration and onboarding of the entire compliance team and leadership, was completed in well under 60 days. In a sector where software implementations of this scope typically take six months to a year and require dedicated IT involvement, this timeline sets a new benchmark."The behavioral health sector has been underserved by technology that understands its actual compliance environment," said Dmitry Karpov, Co-Founder and CEO of Adentris. "What we built with Sobrius proves that real-time compliance review, with complete chart access, across the full regulatory framework, can be live in weeks. Every provider operating under these standards can have this level of coverage today."Strengthening Care & Expanding ImpactThe implementation was designed to integrate seamlessly into Sobrius’ existing clinical workflows, with no disruption to patient care. As regulatory expectations and payer scrutiny continue to increase, Sobrius’ investment in real-time quality infrastructure ensures the organization can grow responsibly while maintaining consistent, high standards across every level of care. Ultimately, this partnership strengthens Sobrius’ ability to deliver on its core mission: expanding access to treatment while helping more individuals achieve lasting recovery through compassionate, evidence-based, whole-person care.________________________________________________________________________________About SobriusSobrius is a Virginia-based behavioral health provider offering residential, partial hospitalization, and low-intensity substance use disorder treatment programs. With locations in Bassett, Galax, and Lynchburg, Sobrius delivers compassionate, evidence-based care in supportive, homelike settings. The Sobrius model fosters trust, connection and accountability, empowering individuals to build sustainable, fulfilling lives in recovery. Learn more at sobrius.health.About AdentrisAdentris is an AI-powered healthcare compliance and revenue integrity platform. The company started in behavioral health and SUD, where compliance and documentation demands are highest, and is expanding across the US healthcare market. Its platform combines a real-time AI compliance engine, a full-cycle billing and revenue cycle management module, and a proprietary AI Web Agent layer that delivers complete chart-level access on any EHR system without requiring API integration. Adentris is a Y Combinator P25 company and Capital Factory portfolio company, built on Microsoft Azure in a fully HIPAA-compliant, BAA-covered environment. Learn more at adentris.com.

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