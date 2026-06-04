Power and digital sectors unite to strategically enable data centre growth in Europe

The Twin Transition Commitments initiative launched at the Power Summit unites digital and power stakeholders to enable sustainable AI growth.

Accelerating the application of AI technologies will bring a wealth of benefits for the power sector, both for operational efficiency and unlocking flexibility in a more decentralised energy system” — Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence represents a unique opportunity to boost Europe’s competitiveness. Under the Twin Transition Commitments pledge signed at the Power Summit in Helsinki, Eurelectric is bringing together digital and power stakeholders to assess trends, deepen collaboration, and identify policy and market enablers for sustainable AI growth.The rapid uptake of AI is reshaping both electricity demand and power system operations. On the one hand, AI is driving significant new demand for electricity, with data centres expected to account for around 28% of the growth in European electricity demand by 2030. This underlines the need to align the expansion of AI infrastructure with the readiness of the power system.On the other hand, AI is becoming a key enabler to manage the power system’s complexity – and it is already widely deployed. Eurelectric’s Electric Intelligence Catalogue of AI applications in the power sector shows how these technologies can optimise grid management, forecasting, and asset performance.“Accelerating the application of AI technologies will bring a wealth of benefits for the power sector, both when it comes to operational efficiency and unlocking flexibility in a more decentralised energy system.” – Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric.To seize this opportunity, Eurelectric is partnering with stakeholders across both sectors to identify practical pathways for timely, efficient, and sustainable data centre growth. Through the Twin Transition Commitment initiative, it will assess future data centre demand and flexibility, evaluate how the power system can meet this growth, and advance secure and sustainable solutions, including collaboration between utilities and hyperscalers and the use of applied AI.“Achieving this transformation requires coordinated action across policy, markets, and industry,” said Georgios Stassis, Vice-President of Eurelectric and Chairman and CEO of PPC. “The energy and digital transitions are fundamentally connected. To support them, we must accelerate grid connections and streamline permitting processes. Crucially, we need regulatory environments that ensure a stable investment landscape. Doing so empowers the electricity sector to deliver the power infrastructure needed through innovative business models. This will fuel the data center boom while guaranteeing reliable and affordable power for everyday consumers and Europe’s decarbonisation goals.”The initiative will also examine key enablers, including connection frameworks, innovative procurement models, and planning coordination between energy and digital infrastructure. The findings will feed into a comprehensive study to be released in 2027, providing actionable recommendations to support Europe’s sustainable AI and data centre expansion.ENDS

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