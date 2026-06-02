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The Business Research Company's Underwater Data Center Market Anticipated to Grow at 20.2% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $2.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The underwater data center market is emerging as a promising sector driven by advancements in technology and a growing need for energy-efficient data storage solutions. As data demands surge worldwide, these innovative centers offer a sustainable alternative to traditional facilities by leveraging the natural environment. Let’s delve into the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and major trends shaping this industry.

Rapid Expansion of the Underwater Data Center Market Size

The underwater data center market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.11 billion in 2025 to $1.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly fueled by the rising need for sustainable data center solutions, escalating energy prices, widespread adoption of cloud computing infrastructure, expanding data storage requirements, and the growth of telecommunications networks.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $2.78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.2%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the increasing global deployment of underwater data centers, higher adoption of liquid immersion cooling technologies for better efficiency, growing demand for edge computing near coastal areas, and the expanding use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) processing underwater. There is also a stronger emphasis on lowering the carbon footprint of data infrastructure. Key trends anticipated through the forecast period include wider use of water-based cooling techniques, greater installations of both shallow and deep water data centers, enhanced integration of energy management and infrastructure monitoring software, growth in edge computing and AI/ML applications, and a focus on remote operations and managed services.

Understanding Underwater Data Centers and Their Benefits

An underwater data center is a specialized facility located beneath oceans or large bodies of water that houses crucial computing hardware like servers and networking equipment. These centers utilize the naturally cold temperature of underwater environments to cool their systems efficiently, reducing reliance on conventional air conditioning and thus decreasing overall energy consumption. Designed to boost energy efficiency and improve data processing capabilities, these centers support the development of more sustainable and high-performing data infrastructures.

View the full underwater data center market report:

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Rising Data Traffic as a Primary Growth Catalyst for Underwater Data Centers

One of the main factors propelling the underwater data center market is the exponential increase in data traffic globally. Data traffic comprises the volume of digital information transmitted across networks within a specific time frame, including activities such as video streaming, cloud computing, file sharing, and real-time communications. The rapid expansion of connected devices and the growing adoption of data-intensive applications like AI and cloud services have put immense pressure on existing land-based data infrastructures. This surge in data volume underscores the urgent need for large-scale, energy-efficient data centers, making underwater facilities an appealing solution due to their natural cooling advantages and proximity to coastal population hubs.

In support of this trend, a report from Ericsson, a telecommunications company based in Sweden, highlighted that between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, mobile network data traffic grew by about 6 percent quarter-on-quarter. The total global mobile network traffic reached 145 exabytes (EB) in that period, indicating the significant rise in data transmission that fuels demand for advanced data center solutions like underwater facilities.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Underwater Data Center Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the underwater data center market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on the global distribution and expansion of underwater data centers.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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