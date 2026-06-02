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The Business Research Company's Thermal Overall Grade (TOG)-Rated Sleep Sacks Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $1.79 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for thermal overall grade (TOG)-rated sleep sacks has been gaining significant traction in recent years, driven by rising awareness around infant sleep safety and growing consumer interest in comfortable, safe sleepwear for babies. As parents increasingly seek products that combine safety with convenience and comfort, this segment shows promising potential for continued growth in the coming years.

Market Size and Growth Potential in the Thermal Overall Grade (TOG)-Rated Sleep Sacks Market

The market size for thermal overall grade (TOG)-rated sleep sacks is projected to expand from $1.19 billion in 2025 to $1.28 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This historical growth has been fueled by heightened awareness about infant sleep safety, broader adoption of wearable blankets, increased sales of baby products through e-commerce channels, growing parental focus on maintaining thermal comfort, and an expanding variety of baby care products. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this forecast include a surge in demand for eco-friendly and organic materials, technological advancements in sleep sack designs, rising online retail penetration, and growing emphasis on multi-layer and thermal baby wraps. Notable trends shaping the future market include the popularity of adjustable and convertible swaddle sacks, temperature-regulating sleeping bags, expanded online distribution, and a stronger focus on safety standards and thermal ratings.

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Understanding Thermal Overall Grade (TOG)-Rated Sleep Sacks and Their Benefits

Thermal overall grade (TOG)-rated sleep sacks are wearable blanket garments crafted to keep infants and young children warm during sleep without the hazards associated with loose bedding. These products carry a thermal rating that indicates their insulation level, helping caregivers select the right sleep sack depending on the room temperature. Typically constructed from breathable and soft fabrics, these sacks promote comfort, regulate body temperature, and support safe sleeping environments by reducing risks like overheating or suffocation.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Thermal Overall Grade (TOG)-Rated Sleep Sacks Market

A major driver behind the market expansion is the increasing awareness of infant sleep safety. This concept involves various practices and conditions aimed at minimizing the risk of sleep-related harm, such as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) or suffocation. Growing parental education and access to reliable guidelines empower caregivers to implement safer sleep environments. TOG-rated sleep sacks contribute to infant sleep safety by maintaining appropriate body warmth and eliminating the need for loose blankets, which pose suffocation risks. For example, in February 2024, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that approximately 3,400 sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) cases occur annually in the U.S. To reduce such risks, experts advise placing babies on their backs to sleep on firm, flat surfaces, keeping sleep areas free from soft objects or loose bedding, and avoiding bed-sharing. These safety recommendations have helped boost demand for thermal sleep sacks that align with safe sleep principles.

View the full thermal overall grade (tog)-rated sleep sacks market report:

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Regional Dynamics and Market Outlook for the Thermal Overall Grade (TOG)-Rated Sleep Sacks

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the TOG-rated sleep sacks market, reflecting widespread awareness and strong distribution networks in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. This report covers multiple geographies including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of market trends and regional opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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