$1B+ Nigerian Oil & Gas Major Achieves 35% P2P Automation and 40% Faster Financial Close with BPX + SAP Signavio

As the SAP ECC 2027 maintenance deadline nears, a multi-entity African energy producer rebuilt its process backbone before migration, not after.

Most enterprises automate the mess instead of mapping it first. Clean the process, then automate. Do it the other way round and you just digitise the chaos faster.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the financial close your finance team signs off each quarter hides process variants that no one has ever mapped?Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company with live engagements across five continents, today detailed the results of a process transformation it ran for a Nigerian oil and gas producer with more than 15,000 employees and over $1 billion in revenue. The program reset how a sprawling, multi-entity organisation governs its core finance and supply chain processes ahead of a wider SAP modernisation.BPX drove 35% 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 across procure-to-pay, compressed the financial close cycle by 40%, and cut invoice processing cost by roughly 18%. Order fulfillment accuracy climbed 22% while the group retired 33% of its redundant process versions.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄The countdown is structural. SAP ends mainstream maintenance for ECC 6.0 on, and each quarter after that pushes legacy operators toward premium extended support or a rushed migration.-> Gartner expects 40% of enterprises now on legacy SAP ERP to still run it in 2030.-> Gartner also projects that 25% of global enterprises will adopt 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 as their first step toward autonomous operations by 2026.-> None of this reads as bad luck. Operators that defer process governance until migration day inherit every undocumented variant, every workaround, and every reconciliation gap precisely when the new system goes live and the disruption hits hardest.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> Financial Close Acceleration: Consolidated books now close 40% faster, giving finance leaders earlier sight of group numbers.-> Procure-to-Pay Automation: Automation covers 35% of the P2P cycle, stripping manual steps from requisition to payment.-> Invoice Cost Reduction: Cost per processed invoice fell roughly 18% after BPX standardised matching and approvals.-> Order Fulfilment Accuracy: Accuracy across order-to-cash rose 22%, cutting credit notes and rework on shipments.-> Record-to-Report Automation: Automation reached 25% of the R2R cycle, shortening period-end reconciliation.-> Order-to-Cash Automation: Automation now spans 20% of the O2C chain, speeding cash conversion across entities.-> Process Version Rationalisation: BPX retired 33% of duplicate process versions, replacing local variants with one standard.-> Single Source of Process Truth: 100% of operating entities now run on one governed model, ending dozens of disconnected variants.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀Across the SAP installed base, the migration backlog keeps growing while the 2027 maintenance cliff stays fixed, and energy groups carry some of the heaviest process debt of all. For these operators, the danger is not migration itself but carrying thousands of undocumented processes into a new system unexamined. Operators that map and rationalise first walk into S/4HANA with governance already in place and turn the move into a clean operating reset. Those that wait carry their fragmentation forward and pay for it in slower closes, audit exposure, and automation that scales the wrong workflows.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 and integrated Toolchain Implementation across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Why SAP Signavio Is the Best Tool for Process Transformation #signavio #bpm #s4hana

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.