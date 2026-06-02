JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Brings Skin-of-Color Expertise to Las Vegas Aesthetic Market

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Founder Ginille Brown, NP, delivers Fitzpatrick IV-VI protocols and Aerolase technology to a Las Vegas population where over 60 percent are people of color.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa has opened its Las Vegas location at 8861 W Sahara Avenue with a clinical specialty rarely offered in the Nevada aesthetic market: treatment protocols engineered for Fitzpatrick IV-VI skin types. The clinic, led by founder Ginille Brown, NP, addresses a documented gap in a city where more than 60 percent of residents identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, multiracial, or another non-white background, according to U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data (2022 ACS).Brown has been administering injectables since 2013 and has built a national reputation around aesthetic care for melanin-rich skin, including coverage by industry publication HAPPI Magazine for her work with brown and black skin. Her Las Vegas expansion brings that focus to a market where the majority population has historically been underserved by med spas calibrated primarily for lighter skin types.Melanin-rich skin behaves differently under aesthetic treatment. Higher baseline melanin concentrations create increased melanocyte reactivity, meaning even minor inflammation from a laser, peel, or injection can trigger post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that lasts months or years after the original procedure. Standard energy settings, acid concentrations, and ingredient choices used on Fitzpatrick I-III skin often produce the opposite of the intended result on darker skin tones. The Las Vegas clinic addresses this through device selection, including the Aerolase Neo Elite laser, whose 650-microsecond pulse duration and 1064 nm wavelength bypass surface melanin and allow safe treatment of pigmentation, vascular concerns, and unwanted hair across all six Fitzpatrick types.Beyond technology, the clinic operates from a different starting assumption. Treatment plans begin with melanocyte reactivity assessment rather than standard parameter defaults, and conservative test-spot protocols precede full-face work on first-time patients. The service menu reflects the most common concerns reported among melanin-rich patients: post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, melasma, keloid-prone skin, pseudofolliculitis barbae, and under-eye hyperpigmentation that does not respond to brightening creams alone."Melanin-rich skin is not lighter skin with more pigment. It is a different biology, and treating it well means using protocols built for it, not adapted from something else," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Las Vegas, NV . Brown, who completed her undergraduate training at Stanford University and earned her nursing credentials at Duke University School of Nursing, personally trains every provider across the JASI network. The Las Vegas team operates under the same protocols and training standards used at the company's Los Angeles and Torrance, California, locations.The Las Vegas market opportunity is substantial. Clark County's diversity index, which measures the probability that two randomly selected residents belong to different racial or ethnic groups, ranks among the highest in the western United States (U.S. Census Bureau), and Nevada's Black, Asian, Hispanic, and multiracial populations have all grown by double-digit percentages over the past decade (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022 ACS). Demand has historically outpaced availability of providers trained specifically for darker skin tones. JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa's Las Vegas clinic offers full-face harmonization, all-natural PRF filler, PRP hair restoration, Aerolase laser, chemical peels formulated for melanin-rich skin, microneedling, HydraFacial, and weight loss and IV therapy programs, with consultations available in-person or virtually through the company's booking platform.JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa is an aesthetic medicine and wellness practice founded by Ginille Brown, NP, with locations in Los Angeles, Torrance, and Las Vegas. The practice specializes in full-face harmonization, regenerative aesthetics, and treatment protocols engineered for diverse skin types and tones. JASI also produces a proprietary medical-grade skincare line formulated by its clinical team. More information, treatment menus, and online booking are available at https://jasiskin.com/pages/medical-spa-las-vegas-nv ###Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress: 8861 W Sahara Ave Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89117Phone Number: (725) 332-9533Website: https://jasiskin.com/pages/medical-spa-las-vegas-nv

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