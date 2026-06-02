JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Expands Skin of Color Specialty Treatments at Los Angeles Flagship

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West LA medical spa deepens its protocols for melanin-rich skin, addressing hyperpigmentation, melasma, and dark spots across Fitzpatrick types IV through VI.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa has expanded its skin of color specialty treatment program at the medical spa's Los Angeles flagship on National Boulevard, adding deeper protocol customization for hyperpigmentation, melasma, and post-inflammatory dark spots in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types IV through VI. The expanded program reflects the West LA practice's long-standing focus on aesthetic care for melanin-rich complexions, a clinical specialty that remains underserved in many traditional medical spa settings.Los Angeles is among the most ethnically diverse cities in the United States, with roughly 47 percent of residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022 ACS) and the surrounding county home to more than 769,000 Black and African American residents (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022 ACS) alongside large Asian, Middle Eastern, and multiracial communities. Despite that population, many patients with darker skin tones report difficulty finding aesthetic providers who calibrate energy-based devices, chemical peels, and injectable protocols specifically for higher melanin concentrations. JASI's expanded program is designed to close that gap with treatment plans built around individual melanocyte reactivity rather than one-size-fits-all parameters.The Los Angeles location uses the Aerolase Neo Elite laser, an FDA-cleared 1064 nm device whose 650-microsecond pulse duration allows safe treatment of pigmentation, vascular concerns, and textural irregularities in darker skin without targeting epidermal melanin in a way that triggers rebound hyperpigmentation. The clinic pairs that technology with specialized chemical peel formulations, prescription-strength topical regimens, and conservative test-spot evaluations before progressing to full-face treatment. Pigmentation correction in melanin-rich skin typically unfolds gradually over three to six months, and the program emphasizes patient education on photoprotection and maintenance to sustain results.The expansion is led by founder Ginille Brown, NP, a Stanford- and Duke-trained aesthetic nurse practitioner who has been performing Botox and dermal filler injections since 2013. Brown built JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa around the principle that clinical aesthetic care should be available to patients across the full Fitzpatrick spectrum, and the practice has become known among patients in Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, Santa Monica, Venice, and West Hollywood for its work on under-eye filler, facial balancing, and pigment correction in skin tones that are often treated cautiously or declined elsewhere."Melanin-rich skin is not a more difficult version of lighter skin. It is biologically different, and the treatments have to reflect that," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Los Angeles, CA . "We start every plan with conservative parameters and a thorough understanding of how each patient's skin reacts to inflammation, because protecting against post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation matters more than chasing fast results."The Los Angeles flagship at 11695 National Boulevard offers the full slate of JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa services, including injectables and facial balancing, PRP and PRF treatments, microneedling, HydraFacial, Aerolase laser sessions, hair restoration, and medical weight loss programs. Patients can book in-person or virtual consultations through the practice's online scheduling portal or by calling the West LA team directly.JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa is an aesthetic and wellness medical practice founded by Stanford- and Duke-trained nurse practitioner Ginille Brown, NP, with locations in Los Angeles and Torrance, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The practice specializes in natural, customized aesthetic results with particular clinical expertise in treating melanin-rich skin, and offers injectables, regenerative treatments, advanced skin therapies, hair restoration, and medical weight loss services. JASI also produces a proprietary medical-grade skincare line designed to extend in-clinic results at home. More information about the Los Angeles location, services, and provider team is available at https://jasiskin.com/ ###Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress: 11695 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064Phone Number: (424) 478-0522Website: https://jasiskin.com/

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