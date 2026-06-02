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The Business Research Company's tailpipe hanger bracket Market Value Expected To Grow At 6.1% CAGR, Reaching $1.58 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The tailpipe hanger bracket market has been gaining momentum in recent years, driven by various factors linked to the automotive industry’s expansion. As vehicles become more complex and the demand for durable exhaust systems rises, this market is set for continued growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the future of this automotive component sector.

Steady Market Growth for Tailpipe Hanger Bracket Through 2026

The market for tailpipe hanger brackets has witnessed robust development lately. It is projected to increase from $1.18 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth is largely fueled by expanding automotive production, a rising number of vehicles in use worldwide, higher demand for resilient exhaust system parts, the widespread adoption of rubber and steel hanger brackets, and an uptick in vehicle aftermarket repairs.

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Future Expansion and Market Forecast for Tailpipe Hanger Brackets

Looking ahead, the tailpipe hanger bracket market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching an estimated $1.58 billion by 2030. This corresponds to an anticipated CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Key factors supporting this growth include the increasing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, greater use of advanced composite materials, a growing emphasis on reducing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), expansion in the commercial vehicle and fleet segments, along with stricter regulatory standards on emissions and safety. Emerging trends include more frequent use of heat-resistant rubber hangers, stainless and galvanized steel brackets, fiber-reinforced polymers and composite materials, adjustable and universal-fit brackets, and advanced focus on vibration and noise mitigation in exhaust systems.

Understanding the Role of the Tailpipe Hanger Bracket

A tailpipe hanger bracket is a vital automotive part designed to securely hold and support a vehicle’s exhaust system, including the tailpipe, beneath the chassis. Its main function is to absorb vibrations, ensure proper alignment, and protect the exhaust components from damage due to movement and road shocks. By doing so, it helps maintain the durability of the exhaust assembly, lowers noise levels, and contributes to overall vehicle safety.

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Rising Vehicle Production Boosts Tailpipe Hanger Bracket Demand

One of the primary factors fueling growth in the tailpipe hanger bracket market is the increase in global vehicle production. This term refers to the total output of passenger and commercial vehicles manufactured worldwide within a given timeframe. The surge is driven by rising mobility demands from growing urban populations, prompting automakers to scale up manufacturing to meet transportation needs. Tailpipe hanger brackets play a crucial role by firmly holding the exhaust system, reducing vibrations from engine movement, preserving tailpipe alignment, preventing damage to connected parts, and ensuring system stability under various driving conditions. For example, in March 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reported that global car production reached approximately 76 million units in 2023, reflecting a notable 10.2% increase over the previous year. This rise in vehicle manufacturing directly supports the expanding demand for tailpipe hanger brackets.

E-commerce Growth Accelerates Market Access for Tailpipe Hanger Brackets

The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms is another significant factor propelling the tailpipe hanger bracket market forward. E-commerce enables buying and selling goods and services online using digital platforms and payment systems. Its rising popularity stems from the convenience offered to consumers, allowing them to shop anytime and anywhere without visiting physical stores. This growth supports the tailpipe hanger bracket market by providing customers with easier access to automotive parts, enabling them to browse, compare, and purchase products more efficiently. For instance, in February 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that total e-commerce sales in 2023 reached an estimated $1,118.7 billion, marking a 7.6% increase from 2022. This surge in online sales is helping expand the reach and availability of tailpipe hanger brackets to a broader customer base.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Tailpipe Hanger Bracket Market with Rapid Growth Expected

Among global regions, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the tailpipe hanger bracket market in 2025 and is also projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market overview includes key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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