NEWS RELEASE: State Reminds Residents as Deadline Nears for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

STATE REMINDS RESIDENTS AS DEADLINE NEARS FOR DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

Deadline for Filing is June 15, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 1, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) reminds residents impacted by recent disasters that the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is approaching. Workers, business owners and self‑employed individuals in the City and County of Honolulu, the County of Hawaiʻi and the County of Maui may qualify for DUA benefits if they became unemployed, or experienced reduced or interrupted work hours due to the storms, floods, landslides and mudslides occurring between March 10 and March 24, 2026.

“Eligible individuals will receive a minimum of $346 and up to $868 for the weeks beginning March 15, 2026, through the week ending October 10, 2026,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “Regular unemployment insurance and DUA benefits cannot be paid at the same time.”

Examples of eligible DUA claims may include:

Workers, business owners and self-employed individuals whose unemployment or underemployment was caused as a direct result of the disaster,

Individuals who are prevented from reaching their job or self-employment location due to the disaster,

Individuals who were to start or resume employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster,

Individuals who became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of household due to the disaster, or

Individuals who cannot perform services in employment or self-employment due to an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

The deadline to file a DUA claim is June 15, 2026, which is 60 days from the federal disaster declaration. Claims filed after the deadline may be considered late and benefits may be denied, unless the claimant provides good cause for the delayed filing. Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly for each week a claim is filed.

Claimants may apply for DUA online at https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

Applicants must provide a government‑issued ID (driver’s license, passport, or alien verification card), Social Security number and a copy of their most recent federal tax return and pay stubs or documents that verify employment or self‑employment at the time of the disaster. Self‑employed individuals may submit documentation from banks or government agencies, or affidavits from individuals with knowledge of their business operations. Applicants should also have bank account and routing information available, as benefit payments are issued by direct deposit.

Assistance with DUA applications and other forms may be obtained in person at the following locations:

Oʻahu Claims Office

830 Punchbowl Street, Room 110

Honolulu, HI 96813-5080

Hilo Claims Office

1990 Kinoʻole Street, Room 1001

Hilo, HI 96720-5293

Maui Claims Office

54 South High Street, Room 201

Wailuku, HI 96793-2198

For unemployment assistance, individuals may also call 833-901-2272 or 808-762-5752.

For more information regarding eligibility for DUA benefits, visit the DLIR website at http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/assistance-programs.

Re-employment services may be obtained at your nearest One-Stop Center. For locations, visit https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdc/american-job-centers/.

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